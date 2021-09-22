Logo
HNRC Outlines Five Revenue Streams

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, Sept. 22, 2021

HOUSTON, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston Natural Resources Corp. (OTC: HNRC) ("HNR or the Company") announced today that it expects the company and its subsidiaries to report strong future growth from multiple revenue streams.

The Company's subsidiary Houston Natural Resources, Inc ("HNRI") has a wholly owned subsidiary, HNR Oil Services LLC that owns a licensed, multifaceted recycling facility that provides environmental remediation and protection for both the planet and its producer. The Company generates multiple streams of revenue via saltwater disposal & byproduct remediation, that includes the following sources:

  • Fee income from wastewater disposal treatment provided to producers.
  • Oil sales recovered from the water treatment processing
  • Future oil and gas sales from development of 83 existing wells. The company intends to obtain financing of up to $1.5 million to commence the rework of the wells in the fourth quarter of 2021 to commence generating revenue
  • After completion of construction and installation of Thermal Distortion Unit (TDU) anticipated in the 1st quarter of 2022. The Toxic Solids Destruction Remediation & Recycling side of the facility. Road based material sales are expected to generate an additional $500,000$1 million per month in N.O.I.
  • Worldwide Diversified Holdings, Inc ("WDHI") anticipates long term, consistent revenues from fee and interest income from its assets.

WDHI has business operations that provide products & services in the Information Technology & Healthcare markets. WDHI generated $9,523,634 in revenues & $2,973,320 in earnings from fee and interest income for the period ended December 31, 2020. Expansion of existing operations and acquisitions are being considered for 2022 to continue increasing shareholder value.

About Houston Natural Resources Corp

Houston Natural Resources Corp (HoustonNaturalResources.com) (OTC: HNRC). The Company is dedicated to increasing shareholder value through developing natural resources with state-of-the-art innovative technologies in tandem with sustainable environmental services of toxic oil field waste disposal and recycling that are environmentally safe and socially responsible. HNRC anticipates up listing onto OTCQX or major exchange. The company is preparing an SEC filing to become an SEC reporting company.

About Worldwide Diversified Holdings, Inc.

Worldwide Diversified Holdings, Inc.(www.wdhinc.net). The company is a diversified holding company with investments and business operations that provide products & services in the Information Technology & Healthcare markets.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties.

Contact:
Houston Natural Resources Corp.
E-mail: [email protected]
Phone: +1-(757)-707-4563
Houston Texas USA

favicon.png?sn=LN15813&sd=2021-09-22 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hnrc-outlines-five-revenue-streams-301383065.html

SOURCE Houston Natural Resources Corp.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN15813&Transmission_Id=202109221201PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN15813&DateId=20210922
