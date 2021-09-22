Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (MCB) President and CEO Mark R Defazio Bought $249,975 of Shares

President and CEO of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mark R Defazio (insider trades) bought 3,333 shares of MCB on 09/20/2021 at an average price of $75 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $249,975.
For the complete insider trading history of MCB, click here.
