Digi International Launches My.Digi.Com Customer and Partner Portals that Cut to the Chase and Straight to the Resources

Digi International, (NASDAQ: DGII, www.digi.com), a leading global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services, today launched my.digi.com, its new twin portals for customer and partner resources.

With real-time support, my.digi.com offers a streamlined entry to informative resources and expert assistance to deploy, manage, connect, customize, and enhance Digi solutions. In addition to knowledge base articles, white papers, case studies, and a community forum, users can also browse by product line to access:

Training videos

Security updates

Certifications

RoHS compliance information

GitHub libraries

Firmware and drivers

Warranty registration

Product Change Notices (PCN)

Based on their user profile, partners can also access additional sales-enablement tools such as product pricing and quotes, support cases, deal registrations, and marketing collateral.

“Digi customers are continuously pushing the boundaries with innovative, mission-critical IoT applications,” said Ron Konezny, President and CEO of Digi. “With a support portal that can be customized to specific products and needs, we’re providing a straight line to relevant information and Digi experts to save them time.”

“The my.digi.com portal responds to our needs by enabling us to better serve our prospects and customers,” said Stephan Buba, Director, Product Management at Symmetry Electronics. “My.digi.com demonstrates another level of commitment from Digi to ensure that partners like us – and our customers – have the highest level of support to compete in very aggressive markets.”

About Digi International

Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) is a leading global provider of IoT connectivity products, services, and solutions. help our customers create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security and reliability. Founded in 1985, we’ve helped our customers connect more than 100 million things and growing. For more information, visit www.digi.com.

