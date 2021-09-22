Elastic Announces Capabilities to Optimize Search Experiences for Users and Simplify Data Ingestion and Analysis

Elastic+(NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic+Stack, today announced enhancements across the Elastic Search Platform and its solutions.

The general availability of the Elastic App Search web crawler in Elastic Enterprise Search enables users to quickly, efficiently, and securely ingest content directly from publicly accessible web sites and create enhanced web search experiences for any use case. Web crawler improvements include automatic crawling controls, content extraction tools, and the ability to natively analyze logs and metrics in Kibana, giving users a single platform to search all of their organization’s data.

New capabilities also include a native Google Cloud data source integration with Google Cloud Dataflow, providing customers with faster data ingestion in Elastic Cloud. Using Google Cloud’s native serverless ETL service, this integration allows users to quickly and securely ingest Pub/Sub, Big Query, and Cloud Storage data directly into their Elastic Cloud deployments.

APM correlations, now generally available in Elastic Observability, help DevOps teams and site reliability engineers accelerate root cause analysis and reduce mean time to resolution by automatically surfacing attributes correlated with high-latency or erroneous transactions.

Additionally, the company released enhancements to ​​Limitless Extended Detection and Response (XDR) in Elastic Security, including malicious behavior protection for Windows, macOS and Linux hosts, and one-click host isolation for cloud-native Linux environments. Powered by analytics that prevent attack techniques leveraged by known threats, malicious behavior protection strengthens existing malware and ransomware prevention by pairing post-execution analytics with response actions to disrupt adversaries early in an attack.

Other key updates across the Elastic Stack, Elastic Cloud and solutions include:

Elastic Stack and Elastic Cloud

Support for Google Private Service Connect, now generally available, provides private connectivity from Google Cloud virtual private clouds (VPCs) to Elastic Cloud deployments. Customers can now privately and securely connect their Elastic Cloud deployments to their Google Cloud environments using Private Service Connect endpoints, ensuring their data is not exposed on the open internet.

Elastic Enterprise Search

Elastic introduces new personalization features in Elastic Workplace Search such as custom logs, sync scheduling, automatic filter detection, and additional source support via the Search API to help users better customize and unify internal search experiences, meet infrastructure demands, and deliver relevant real-time results to meet the needs of their organization.

Elastic Observability

The new Google Cloud Dataflow integration provides Elastic Observability customers with frictionless ingestion of log data directly from the Google Cloud console. This agentless approach drives efficiency for customers by reducing administrative overhead and streamlines monitoring of native Google Cloud services.

Elastic Security

Enhanced capabilities in Elastic Security include host isolation for cloud-native Linux environments, enabling security analysts to quarantine Linux hosts directly from Kibana by isolating the host from the network and containing the attack. Additionally, the general availability of memory threat protection for Windows endpoints enables users to prevent memory manipulation via shellcode and provides organizations with layered protection against attacks engineered to evade other defenses.

For more information read the Elastic blog about what%26rsquo%3Bs+new+in+Elastic+7.15.

Supporting Quote:

“Moving to App Search on Elastic Cloud allowed us to better serve our customers with faster response times, enhance overall performance, and ensure reliability of our services,” said Fajar Budiprasetyo, CTO, HappyFresh . “Choosing a cloud region close to our customers, and the ease of use of App Search on Elastic Cloud, increased our flexibility and scalability, and enabled our search function to handle the drastic increase in site traffic.”

. “Choosing a cloud region close to our customers, and the ease of use of App Search on Elastic Cloud, increased our flexibility and scalability, and enabled our search function to handle the drastic increase in site traffic.” “With workforces more distributed than ever before, organizations need new ways to instantly find relevant information and uncover actionable insights from their data,” said Ash Kulkarni, Chief Product Officer, Elastic. “Elastic is enabling customers to quickly create powerful new search experiences, to ingest data more quickly and securely, and to more easily put their data to work.

