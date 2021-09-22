Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Named Best for Corporate Governance among North American Utilities

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Named Best for Corporate Governance among North American Utilities

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DOVER, Del., Sept. 22, 2021

DOVER, Del., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) announced today that it is the recipient of Ethical Boardroom magazine's 2021 award for Best Corporate Governance in the Utilities Sector in North America. Ethical Boardroom's prestigious awards recognize outstanding leadership worldwide for companies that have raised the bar to ensure that strong corporate governance contributes daily to enhancing long-term value for all stakeholders.

"The Best in Governance Award recognizes the leadership of our board of directors, the active engagement of our people and the capabilities and professionalism of our governance team to continue to adapt and perform at the highest levels in these challenging times," said Jeff Householder, president and chief executive officer of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation. "We are truly honored to receive this recognition and will continue doing all we can to contribute to greater sustainability and societal advancement."

"Our success is the direct result of our employee-centric culture that promotes equity, diversity and inclusion and supports our strong commitment to our customers, communities and each other," said Jim Moriarty, executive vice president, general counsel, chief policy and risk officer and corporate secretary of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation. "Congratulations to Stacie Roberts, assistant vice president of corporate governance, and the entire team for their unwavering commitment to integrity and responsibility and their tireless and extraordinary efforts that make a positive difference throughout our Company and in the communities where we live and work."

Ethical Boardroom reviewed the governance practices for each nominee in several categories, including board composition, board committees, shareholder rights and transparency. Other award winners for their relevant sectors included Royal Bank of Canada, The Walt Disney Co., Microsoft Corporation and 3M Company. Ethical Boardroom is a leading journal for global governance issues. The magazine addresses the interests of general counsels, company secretaries and C-suite executives worldwide on a broad range of business topics.

About Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy delivery company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange, which is engaged in natural gas transmission and distribution; electricity generation and distribution; propane gas distribution; mobile compressed natural gas (CNG) utility services and solutions; and other businesses. Information about Chesapeake Utilities Corporation's businesses is available at www.chpk.com and on the Annual Report Microsite at cpkannualreport.com.

Please note that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is not affiliated with Chesapeake Energy, an oil and natural gas exploration company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

For more information, contact:
Brianna Patterson
Manager, Public Relations and Strategic Communications
302-217-7050
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=PH16167&sd=2021-09-22 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chesapeake-utilities-corporation-named-best-for-corporate-governance-among-north-american-utilities-301383243.html

SOURCE Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH16167&Transmission_Id=202109221530PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH16167&DateId=20210922
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment