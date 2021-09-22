ImmunoGen Appoints Helen M. Thackray, MD to its Board of Directors

ImmunoGen+Inc. (Nasdaq: IMGN), a leader in the expanding field of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of cancer, today announced the appointment of Helen M. Thackray, MD, FAAP to its Board of Directors.

"Helen joins ImmunoGen's Board of Directors at an exciting time, as we advance multiple programs in the clinic and transform ImmunoGen into a fully integrated oncology company with the potential to launch two innovative ADCs next year," said Stephen McCluski, ImmunoGen's Chairman of the Board of Directors. "Her deep development and regulatory expertise will be invaluable in the near term, as we anticipate pivotal data and submission of a BLA for our lead program, mirvetuximab soravtansine, and progress the rest of our portfolio with a focus on a path to full approval for IMGN632 in blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN)."

Dr. Thackray has over 25 years of biopharmaceutical, clinical research, and bench research experience. Currently, Dr. Thackray is the Chief Research and Development Officer for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where she oversees research and development activities from discovery through registration and defines the strategic direction of the Company's pipeline. Prior to joining BioCryst, Dr. Thackray served in various positions of increasing responsibility at GlycoMimetics, Inc., including ten years as Chief Medical Officer and Senior Vice President, Clinical Development. In this role, she led product development for a multinational program in AML (acute myeloid leukemia) and other hematologic malignancies from pre-IND through registration studies. Earlier in Dr. Thackray's career, she was Vice President, Clinical Product Development for Biosynexus, Inc., where she led the Company's development programs in orphan indications. Dr. Thackray is a board-certified pediatrician and, since 2002, has been an Assistant Clinical Professor in Pediatrics at George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences. She holds a Doctor of Medicine degree from George Washington University, School of Medicine and Health Sciences, a Bachelor of Sciences degree from Stanford University, and is a Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics (FAAP).

Dr. Thackray stated, "ImmunoGen has established a leadership position in ADCs and built a strong pipeline targeting solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The Company is rapidly approaching the commercialization of two products in areas of significant unmet need, and I look forward to contributing my expertise and working with the rest of the Board and management team to deliver more good days for cancer patients and create long-term value for the business."

ABOUT IMMUNOGEN

ImmunoGen is developing the next generation of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) to improve outcomes for cancer patients. By generating targeted therapies with enhanced anti-tumor activity and favorable tolerability profiles, we aim to disrupt the progression of cancer and offer our patients more good days. We call this our commitment to TARGET A BETTER NOW™.

Learn more about who we are, what we do, and how we do it at www.immunogen.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes forward-looking statements based on management's current expectations. These statements include, but are not limited to, ImmunoGen's expectations related to: the occurrence, timing, and outcome of potential preclinical, clinical, and regulatory events related to the Company's product candidates, in particular with respect to mirvetuximab soravtansine and IMGN632, and the launch of those product candidates next year; and the presentation of preclinical and clinical data on the Company's product candidates, including with respect to mirvetuximab soravtansine and IMGN632. For these statements, ImmunoGen claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Various factors could cause ImmunoGen's actual results to differ materially from those discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements, and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are current only as of the date of this release. Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from such expectations include, but are not limited to: the timing and outcome of the Company's preclinical and clinical development processes; the difficulties inherent in the development of novel pharmaceuticals, including uncertainties as to the timing, expense, and results of preclinical studies, clinical trials, and regulatory processes; the Company's ability to financially support its product programs; risks and uncertainties associated with the scale and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting impact on ImmunoGen's industry and business; and other factors as set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 1, 2021, and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210922005713/en/