Arcturus Therapeutics Announces Meeting with President of Vietnam and CEO of Vingroup to Discuss Expansion of COVID-19 Vaccine Collaboration

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (the “Company”, “Arcturus”, Nasdaq: ARCT), a leading clinical-stage messenger RNA medicines company focused on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases, today announced that Arcturus’ President & CEO, Joseph Payne, met with the President of Vietnam, Nguyen Xuan Phuc, and the CEO of the Vingroup, Nguyen Viet Quang, in New York City to discuss the ongoing collaboration recently announced between Arcturus and Vingroup related to the manufacturing supply of COVID-19 vaccines. The Vietnam delegation present at the meeting included prominent government officials including: President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Vice Minister of Health Tran Van Thuan, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung, Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien, Ambassador Ha Kim Ngoc, Chairman of the President’s Office Le Khanh Hai, and Minister of Construction Nguyen Thanh Nghi.

“We are truly pleased with the ongoing discussions to expand our collaboration with Vingroup, and we look forward to playing a meaningful role in supporting Vietnam’s response efforts to vaccinate its population against COVID-19,” said Joseph Payne, President and CEO of Arcturus. “It was an honor to meet with President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and the delegation to discuss Vietnam’s progressive public health strategy. Vietnam should be acknowledged for its thoughtful planning and aggressive actions to combat this pandemic, including its proactive approach to secure early access to vaccines targeting SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern. We look forward to a long and highly productive collaboration.”

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Founded in 2013 and based in San Diego, California, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ARCT) is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company with enabling technologies: (i) LUNAR® lipid-mediated delivery, (ii) STARR™ mRNA Technology and (iii) mRNA drug substance along with drug product manufacturing expertise. Arcturus’ diverse pipeline of RNA therapeutic and vaccine candidates includes mRNA vaccine programs for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) and Influenza, and other programs to potentially treat Ornithine Transcarbamylase (OTC) Deficiency, and Cystic Fibrosis along with partnered programs including Glycogen Storage Disease Type 3, Hepatitis B Virus, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Arcturus’ versatile RNA therapeutics platforms can be applied toward multiple types of nucleic acid medicines including messenger RNA, small interfering RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, DNA, and gene editing therapeutics. Arcturus’ technologies are covered by its extensive patent portfolio (231 patents and patent applications, issued in the U.S., Europe, Japan, China and other countries). Arcturus’ commitment to the development of novel RNA therapeutics has led to collaborations with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, CureVac AG, Synthetic Genomics Inc., Duke-NUS Medical School, and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. For more information visit www.ArcturusRx.com. In addition, please connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, are forward-looking statements, including those regarding strategy, future operations, collaborations, the likelihood of success (including safety and efficacy) of the Company’s pipeline, the Company’s efforts to develop a vaccine against COVID-19 and therapeutic potential thereof based on the Company’s mRNA therapeutics, the likelihood that the Company will obtain clearance from regulatory authorities to proceed with future planned clinical trials, the likelihood or timing of any regulatory approval, the status or expansion of any collaboration, the Company’s manufacturing plans or technologies, the Company’s efforts to support Vietnam and any other country in the efforts to protect against COVID-19, the likelihood that a patent will issue from any patent application, its current cash position and expected cash burn and the impact of general business and economic conditions. Actual results and performance could differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements as a result of many factors including, without limitation, the ability to enroll subjects in clinical trials as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of commercialization of third-party COVID-19 vaccines on the design, and ability to conduct, clinical trials, the availability of manufacturing capacity and raw materials, unexpected clinical results, government regulations impacting the regulatory environment or intellectual property landscape, and general market conditions that may prevent such achievements or performance. Arcturus may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in any forward-looking statements such as the foregoing and you should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Arcturus’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, and in subsequent filings with, or submissions to, the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Arcturus disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

