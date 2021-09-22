FCB Elevates Nigel Jones & Vita Harris

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

FCB Elevates Nigel Jones & Vita Harris

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

Jones Takes On Chairperson Role as Harris Steps Up to Lead Global Strategic Group Evolution

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FCB today announced the elevation of its top two global strategic leaders: Nigel Jones & Vita Harris. Jones moves up from day-to-day operations to take on the Chairperson role for FCB, where he will partner with FCB’s global leadership team on special projects. For Harris, the network is elevating the role and responsibilities of Global Chief Strategy Officer, which will now include FCB’s evolving strategic offering for clients across all disciplines, focusing on innovation and continuing the Agency’s ongoing commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I). Both will report to FCB Worldwide Chief Executive Officer Carter Murray and will partner closely with him, Global CCO Susan Credle and FCB’s recently appointed Global Head of Data Science & Connections, Tina Allan, to lead greater alignment of FCB’s deep strategic capabilities with its robust performance and data offerings, including its rapidly expanding and award-winning creative data agency, FCB/SIX.

With Harris’s leadership, FCB has continued in meaningful ways to build on its proud legacy of commitment to equality and inclusion and deliver strategic excellence across our global offices, which is why our creative product is stronger than it’s ever been. From our work for Walmart to the City of Chicago’s “Boards of Change,” and Michelob Ultra’s “Courtside,” to our partnership with Google for the Canadian Down Syndrome Society, our inclusive approach throughout the process isn’t something that sits on one side of the company – it is a core part of who we are and howwe make work.

Harris has also been instrumental in evolving FCB’s DE&I framework and led the introduction of the network’s Disrupting Thought Patterns workshops, while also helping lead the expansion of cultural competency and workplace inclusion initiatives to all its offices. In 2019, Harris helped develop FCB’s proprietary process to disrupt biases from seeping into the work – across strategy, planning and creative – which has been deployed globally and embraced internally by many of the agency’s clients. Harris will continue leading these initiatives while also expanding FCB’s strategic offering with data-driven performance capabilities enabled by FCB’s ongoing investment in innovation.

With an impressive career built on a foundation of performance marketing firsts, Harris is the perfect fit to lead FCB’s next strategic chapter. She pioneered the fusion of strategic planning, research and database marketing that created groundbreaking approaches to mining consumer insights and fueled fresh marketing communications programs that delivered big results. In her many leadership roles over the years, Harris has led the strategic vision for transformative strategies and high-ROI campaigns for global brands like American Express, Bank of America, Verizon and, most recently, Walmart.

“We are so fortunate to have a legendary leader like Vita who is not only integral to creating groundbreaking campaigns that move the needle for our clients but is also passionate about shaping the advertising industry of tomorrow, and evolving FCB’s journey and commitment to equality and inclusion in all that we do,” said FCB Worldwide Chief Executive Officer Carter Murray. “Her impact on our people, our clients and this industry are already profound, and with her continued leadership, we will make even greater contributions in achieving a more engaged and dynamic culture, in uncovering new data-driven insight and in delivering high-quality and culturally competent creative that will fuel new progress in our ongoing dedication to DE&I.”

“I’m gifted the unique opportunity to strategically solve clients’ problems, drive positive transformation and ensure diverse and equal representation in everything we do. I am so hopeful for a more inclusive industry, and FCB continues to innovate how different perspectives and modern analytics can be used to put out valuable, respectful and forward-thinking work,” said Harris.

Committed to giving back to help advance the industry, Harris also serves on the boards of the 4As, ANA Educational Foundation and NYWICI, and on the Ad Council’s Campaign Review Committee, which appraises the direction of campaigns designed to promote social change. Among other accolades, Harris has been recognized as one of Adweek’s 2020 “Women Trailblazers” and 4As’ “100 People Who Make Advertising Great,” honored with an ADCOLOR Legend Award, and received the Missouri Honor Medal from the globally acclaimed Missouri School of Journalism in 2018.

About FCB
FCB (Foote, Cone & Belding) is a global, award-winning and integrated marketing communications company with a heritage of creativity and success dating from 1873. Named Cannes Lions 2020/2021 Network of the Year, Adweek 2020 Global Agency of the Year, 2020 Ad Age A-List Agency Standout and the #1 Global Network on The Good Report 2020, FCB focuses on creating Never Finished campaign ideas that have the power to transform brands, businesses and communities. With more than 8,000 people in 109 operations in 80 countries, the company is part of the Interpublic Group of Companies (: IPG). Visit fcb.com or follow @FCBglobal on Instagram and Twitter and FCB Global on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Melanie Mitchem
+1 (917) 902-0998
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/871cb2b7-02ec-4f43-af68-8d3a3391aa98

ti?nf=ODMzMDgxOCM0NDE5NDU1IzIyMDM1MjI=
FCB.png

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment