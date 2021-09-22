VMware Named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for WAN Edge Infrastructure for Fourth Consecutive Year

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

VMware Named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for WAN Edge Infrastructure for Fourth Consecutive Year

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) today announced it has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. as a Leader in the 2021 Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure. According to Gartner, VMware was evaluated on its ability to execute and completeness of vision and was placed furthest for its completeness of vision. This is the fourth consecutive year VMware has been named a Leader for VMware SD-WAN in the Gartner evaluation for WAN edge infrastructure.

In addition, VMware has received the highest score for the Cloud-First WAN use case in the 2021 Gartner Critical Capabilities for WAN Edge Infrastructure report.

VMware SD-WAN is now part of VMware SASE, a secure access service edge (SASE) platform that combines industry-leading WAN Edge capabilities, edge compute capabilities, and cloud-delivered security functions, including cloud web security, zero-trust network access and firewalling, among others. These services are being rolled out to a global network of over 150 points of presence (PoPs).

“To support the growing number of distributed users (and their devices and services), the industry is taking WAN Edge networking, security and services to the next level with SASE,” said Sanjay Uppal, senior vice president and general manager, Service Provider and Edge, VMware. “VMware continues to advance its SASE platform and we believe the Gartner recognition of VMware SD-WAN, a core component of VMware SASE, validates our position to support customers as they face a new edge reality.”

By delivering cloud networking and cloud security services with VMware SASE, customers can achieve:

  • A cloud-first approach by enabling multi-cloud interconnect with VMware SD-WAN cloud gateways. VMware SASE services are completely cloud-based and easy to consume and scale.
  • Better protection against attacks at all levels with robust security, including contextual access, network security, application protection and workload encryption.
  • Assured application performance by enabling user access and an optimized experience for mission-critical apps, even with a single link and degraded network conditions.
  • Operational simplicity with automation and zero-touch provisioning. VMware SASE can transform day 2 operations and self-heal networks with actionable insights.
  • Edge compute / edge services delivery through unique positioning between the service provider underlay and the application overlay. The platform can draw on 5G services that improve latency or performance, while simultaneously delivering these capabilities to applications running in the cloud or workloads moving to the edge.

Additional Resources:

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure, Jonathan+Forest%2C+Andrew+Lerner%2C+Naresh+Singh%2C Evan+Zeng, 20 September 2021

Gartner, Critical Capabilities for WAN Edge Infrastructure, Jonathan+Forest%2C+Andrew+Lerner%2C+Naresh+Singh%2C Evan+Zeng, 20 September 2021

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About VMware

VMware software powers the world’s complex digital infrastructure. The company’s cloud, app modernization, networking, security, and digital workspace offerings help customers deliver any application on any cloud across any device. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, VMware is committed to being a force for good, from its breakthrough technology innovations to its global impact. For more information, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vmware.com%2Fcompany.html.

VMware, VMware SD-WAN and VMware SASE are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions.

This article may contain hyperlinks to non-VMware websites that are created and maintained by third parties who are solely responsible for the content on such websites.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210922005882r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210922005882/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment