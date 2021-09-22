Logo
Credit Acceptance Named to the 2021 Metropolitan Detroit's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®! List and a 2021 Michigan's Best and Brightest in Wellness® Award Winner

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

Southfield, Michigan, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credit Acceptance Corporation ( CACC) (referred to as the “Company”, “Credit Acceptance”, “we”, “our”, or “us”) is pleased to announce that we have received two more awards.

We've been named to the 2021 Metropolitan Detroit’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®! List. This award honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in their human resource practices and team member programs. Companies are evaluated based on categories including communication, work-life balance, employee education, diversity, recognition, retention and more. This marks the tenth straight year that we have received this honor.

We've also been named a 2021 Michigan’s Best and Brightest in Wellness Award winner. This honor recognizes, celebrates and spotlights organizations that promote a culture of wellness and implement efforts to make their business and the community a healthier place to live and work. This marks the second straight year that we have received this award.

Today's announcement marks the seventh and eighth workplace awards that we’ve received this year, as we also received:

  • Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance (last seven years in a row)
  • 2021 Top Workplaces USA Award (new award this year)
  • 2021 Nevada Top Workplaces (last two years in a row)
  • Computerworld’s Best Places to Work in IT (seven-time winner)
  • 2021 Best Workplaces for Millennials (five-time winner)
  • Crain’s Fast 50 (last eight years in a row)

About Credit Acceptance

Since 1972, Credit Acceptance has offered financing programs that enable automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of their credit history. Our financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers who otherwise could not obtain financing; from repeat and referral sales generated by these same customers; and from sales to customers responding to advertisements for our financing programs, but who actually end up qualifying for traditional financing.

Without our financing programs, consumers are often unable to purchase vehicles or they purchase unreliable ones. Further, as we report to the three national credit reporting agencies, an important ancillary benefit of our programs is that we provide consumers with an opportunity to improve their lives by improving their credit score and move on to more traditional sources of financing. Credit Acceptance is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol CACC. For more information, visit creditacceptance.com.

About the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® program

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® competition identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in their human resource practices and employee enrichment. Organizations are assessed based on categories such as communication, work-life balance, employee education, diversity, recognition, retention and more.

About the Best and Brightest in Wellness®

The Best and Brightest In Wellness® is an innovative initiative that recognizes and celebrates quality and excellence in health awareness. This unique program highlights companies, schools, faith-based groups, and organizations that promote a culture of wellness; and those that plan, implement, and evaluate efforts in employee wellness to make their business and the community a healthier place to live and work.

ti?nf=ODMzMDcxMCM0NDE5MTM1IzIwMjA2NzI=
Credit-Acceptance-Corporation.png
Investor Relations: Douglas W. Busk
Chief Treasury Officer
(248) 353-2700 Ext. 4432
[email protected]
