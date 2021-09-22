Logo
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Capricor Therapeutics to Present at the Upcoming Investor and Industry Healthcare Conferences

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

- Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference: September 30 -

- The Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa Annual Conference: October 13 -

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capricor Therapeutics ( CAPR) (“Capricor” or “the Company”), a biotechnology company focused on the development of transformative cell and exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment and prevention of a broad spectrum of diseases, announced today that Linda Marbán, Ph.D., Capricor’s CEO, will present at the following upcoming conferences.

Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference
Date:Thursday, September 30, 2021
Time:9:20 – 9:50 a.m. (ET)
Webcast:https://wsw.com/webcast/cantor12/capr/2070460

For more information about the Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference, please refer to the Cantor Fitzgerald conference website. A replay of the webcast will be accessible on the Company’s website.

Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa
Date:Wednesday, October 13, 2021
Time:3:30 – 3:45 p.m. (PT)
Location:Park Hyatt Aviara (Carlsbad, CA)

For more information about the Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa, please refer to the conference website.

About Capricor Therapeutics
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. ( CAPR) is a biotechnology company focused on developing transformative cell and exosome-based therapeutics and vaccines for treating and preventing a broad spectrum of diseases. Capricor's lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cardiac-derived cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for treating Duchenne muscular dystrophy and the cytokine storm associated with COVID-19. Capricor is also developing its exosome technology as a next-generation therapeutic platform. The Company’s current focus is on developing exosomes loaded with nucleic acids, including mRNA, to treat or prevent a variety of diseases. For more information, visit www.capricor.com, and follow the Company on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release regarding the efficacy, safety, and intended utilization of Capricor's product candidates; the initiation, conduct, size, timing and results of discovery efforts and clinical trials; the pace of enrollment of clinical trials; plans regarding regulatory filings, future research and clinical trials; regulatory developments involving products, including the ability to obtain regulatory approvals or otherwise bring products to market; plans regarding current and future collaborative activities and the ownership of commercial rights; scope, duration, validity and enforceability of intellectual property rights; future royalty streams, revenue projections; expectations with respect to the expected use of proceeds from the recently completed offerings and the anticipated effects of the offerings; and any other statements about Capricor's management team's future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans or prospects constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words "believes," "plans," "could," "anticipates," "expects," "estimates," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. More information about these and other risks that may impact Capricor's business is set forth in Capricor's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 15, 2021 and in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 13, 2021. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Capricor as of the date hereof, and Capricor assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

CAP-1002 is an Investigational New Drug and is not approved for any indications. None of Capricor’s exosome-based candidates have been approved for clinical investigation.

For more information, please contact:

Media Contact:
Caitlin Kasunich / Raquel Cona
KCSA Strategic Communications
[email protected] / [email protected]
212.896.1241 / 212.896.1204

Investor Contact:
Joyce Allaire
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
[email protected]
617.435.6602

Company Contact:
AJ Bergmann, Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]
310.358.3200

