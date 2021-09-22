Immunome to Present at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

Immunome, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMNM), a biopharmaceutical company that utilizes its human memory B cell platform to discover and develop first-in-class antibody therapeutics, today announced that Purnanand Sarma, Ph.D., Immunome’s President and CEO, will present at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at 8:40 a.m. ET.

Interested parties can access the live audio webcast for this conference from the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.immunome.com. The webcast replay will be available after the conclusion of the live presentation for approximately 30 days.

About Immunome

Immunome is a biopharmaceutical company that utilizes its proprietary human memory B cell platform to discover and develop first-in-class antibody therapeutics that are designed to change the way diseases are treated. The company’s initial focus is developing therapeutics to treat oncology and infectious diseases, including COVID-19. Immunome’s proprietary discovery engine identifies novel therapeutic antibodies and their targets by leveraging the highly educated components of the immune system, memory B cells, from patients whose bodies have learned to fight off their disease. For more information, please visit www.immunome.com.

