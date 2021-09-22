Logo
MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. Announces its latest Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq CM: MRM), a Japanese based holistic healthcare Company (the “Company”), today announced its major Key Performance Indicators, or KPIs, updated for the month of August 2021. Data is provided for all salons for which comparative financial and customer data is available and excludes certain salons where such information is not available.

The following monthly KPIs provide insight into the business fundamentals and progress of the Company, updated for the month of August 2021.

  • The number of salons was 315 in August 2021, up from 284 in the year-ago period, primarily as a result of the acquisition of another brand in May 2021.
  • Total customers served were 66,323 in August 2021, almost no change from August 2020.
  • Sales per customer increased to JPY 6,592 in August 2021, up from JPY6,351 in August 2020. The increase is attributed to the upselling of value-added optional services.
  • Our repeat ratio, a measure of repeat customers, was 81.3% in August 2021, almost no change from August 2020.
  • Our operation ratio was 46.5% in August 2021, decreasing from 47.5% in the year-ago period.
  • Total number of salons with data was 221 in August 2021, no change from August 2020. The number of salons with data decreases when we close salons with data available and increases as we open salons with such data.
Number of
Salons (*1)		Number of
Salons with
Data (*2)		Total Customers
Served (*3)		Sales Per
Customer (*4)		Repeat Ratio (*5)Operation Ratio (*6)
August-2028422166,464JPY 6,35180.4%47.5%
September-2028422164,809JPY 6,24580.2%48.1%
October-2029122165,820JPY 6,26980.3%47.0%
November-2029122063,993JPY 6,31280.7%47.6%
December-2029022164,649JPY 6,48682.6%48.2%
January-2130221856,557JPY 6,44384.0%44.6%
February-2130221856,370JPY 6,44383.0%47.6%
March-2130321762,441JPY 6,35281.9%47.0%
April -2130121963,682JPY 6,25081.4%46.3%
May-2131321266,604JPY 6,37080.6%48.7%
June-2131321968,069JPY 6,35081.2%48.6%
July-2131422070,912JPY 6,49881.0%48.1%
August-2131522166,323JPY 6,59281.3%46.5%


(*1) Number of Salons: Directly-operated salons, and franchisees’ salons.
(*2)Number of Salons with Data: The number of salons for which comparable financial and customer data is available.
(*3)Total Customers Served: The number of customers served at salons for which comparative financial and customer data is available.
(*4)Sales Per Customer: The ratio of total salon sales to number of treated customers at all salons for which comparable financial and customer data is available.
(*5)Repeat Ratio: The ratio of repeat customer visits to total customer visits in the applicable month for all salons for which comparable financial and customer data is available.
(*6)Operation Ratio: The ratio of therapists’ in-service time to total therapists’ working hours (including stand-by time) for the applicable month for all salons for which comparable financial and customer data is available.

About MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc.

MEDIROM operates 315 (as of August 31, 2021) relaxation salons across Japan, Re.Ra.Ku™, being its leading brand, and provides healthcare services. In 2015, MEDIROM entered the health tech business, and launched new healthcare programs using on-demand training app called "Lav™", which is developed by the company. MEDIROM also entered the device business in 2020 and is developing a smart tracker "MOTHER Tracker™". MEDIROM plans to expand the scope of its business to include data analysis utilizing the data it has collected since formation of the company.
URL ： https://medirom.co.jp/en

Contacts
Investor Relations Team
[email protected]

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f04f8630-21c0-4c03-be98-abb1c2b13fe0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1329f8b8-20e0-4e13-9099-c360cd7e9be2

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f8d73472-5d74-4238-a462-799f9026b7cc

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7006d46b-bd61-4865-b00d-8e532213f4b6

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b7c5b8b7-f28d-4a77-9da4-61a13f902d3a

