Animal Agriculture Accepts Challenge to Be Climate Change Solution while Delivering Global Nutrition Needs

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Animal Agriculture Accepts Challenge to Be Climate Change Solution while Delivering Global Nutrition Needs

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

Today, more than 20 global leaders from one of the world’s largest industries, animal agriculture, announced their intention to address the interconnected and urgent challenges of climate change and hunger. Signatories represent global meat, milk, fish and egg production — demonstrating their potential impact in addressing climate change and hunger.

With just nine years left to curb emissions or see irreversible damage to the planet and a full 30% - 2.3 billion - of the world’s population lacking year-round access to adequate nutrition, commitment from these leading food producers has never been more important. Signatories are developing their plans to focus on four key areas where progress is needed to help enable the Sustainable Development Goal outcomes by 2030: measurement, innovation, market creation, and communication.

This pledge follows on the heels of the September 14 event, Sustainable+Solutions+for+Zero+Hunger+by+2030%3A+A+Vision+for+Animal+Agriculture+Forum. Held ahead of the United Nation’s Food Systems Summit, more than 600 global business leaders, policy makers and key opinion leaders from 25 countries convened to accelerate existing efforts moving livestock production toward climate-neutrality.

“Our world faces the converging, global challenges of hunger and climate change, and we have limited time left to curb emissions and reduce damage to our planet,” said Jeff Simmons, president and CEO of Elanco. “At the same time, two in three people are getting the wrong nutrition, causing challenges from hunger and malnutrition to obesity. These problems need urgent solutions, and there is zero margin for error in how we respond. That’s why we’ve convened our customers in a fast-moving and long-term effort to help solve these challenges. We see animals’ ability to nourish the world while cooling the climate and opening the net era of opportunity for industry, making an impact in this decade.”

While all industries have their part to play, animal agriculture is uniquely positioned to make change now. The short-lived nature of methane1 in the atmosphere offers animal agriculture the possibility to make an impact and slow the overall rate of warming. If livestock producers can curb methane emissions by just one third, it can slow the overall rate of warming, creating a cooling effect, achieving climate neutral meat and milk2 and allowing the world more time to address the more complex and long-term CO2 challenges.

Commitments from the industry center around meeting the increased demand for meat, milk, fish and eggs in ways that benefit the environment, human health and nutrition, animal welfare and food affordability. Many farmers and ranchers have already stepped up to the challenge by implementing new technologies and processes to modernize farming practices and create more food with fewer resources.

A full list of signatories includes:

  • Australian Country Choice
  • Avara Foods
  • Aviagen
  • Beef Marketing Group
  • Cactus Feeders
  • Christensen Farms
  • Consolidated Pastoral Company
  • CPC Livestock
  • Elanco Animal Health
  • Fair Oaks Farms
  • Friona Industries
  • Iowa Select Farms
  • Matli
  • New Fashion Pork
  • Nutra Blend
  • Pronaca
  • Purina Animal Nutrition LLC
  • Rose Acre Farms
  • Senpilic
  • Ted Parker Ranch
  • Toledano
  • United Dairymen of Arizona

The full statement can be found here.

ABOUT ELANCO

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) is a global leader in animal health dedicated to innovating and delivering products and services to prevent and treat disease in farm animals and pets, creating value for farmers, pet owners, veterinarians, stakeholders, and society as a whole. With nearly 70 years of animal health heritage, we are committed to helping our customers improve the health of animals in their care, while also making a meaningful impact on our local and global communities. At Elanco, we are driven by our vision of Food and Companionship Enriching Life and our Elanco Healthy Purpose™ Sustainability/ESG Pledges –all to advance the health of animals, people, and the planet. Learn more at elanco.com.

1 https%3A%2F%2Fwww.oxfordmartin.ox.ac.uk%2Fdownloads%2Facademic%2F201908_ClimatePollutants.pdf%0A
2 https%3A%2F%2Fclear.ucdavis.edu%2Fsites%2Fg%2Ffiles%2Fdgvnsk7876%2Ffiles%2Finline-files%2FCLEAR%2520Center%2520Climate%2520Neutrality%2520White%2520Paper_1.pdf

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210922005934r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210922005934/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment