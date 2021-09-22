Logo
California Water Service Group Launches New Employee Charitable Donation Matching Program

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

Program Expands Impact of Employees’ Support for Local Communities and Non-Profits

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California Water Service Group (Group) (: CWT) and its subsidiaries announced today the launch of its new employee charitable donation matching program. The program was created to encourage employees to support non-profit organizations by doubling the impact of their charitable donations with matching contributions from the company.

This program furthers the utility’s ongoing commitment to enhance the quality of life for its customers, communities, and employees on a larger scale and longer term, according to President and CEO Martin A. Kropelnicki. The matching program builds upon the company’s existing philanthropic giving program. Contributions will be matched up to $250 per employee per calendar year, until the annual program budget is exhausted.

“Just looking at how our employees have responded during the pandemic and natural disasters affecting the communities we serve, we have seen first-hand that they have a real heart for giving. We want to honor that generosity by supporting the causes that are important to them,” said Kropelnicki. “Our employees make meaningful contributions to the local communities in which they live and work, and it is our hope that this program encourages our team members to continue to improve the lives of those we serve in this way.”

Charitable contributions are part of the Group’s philanthropic giving program and do not affect customers’ rates. Donations do not provide any direct benefit to employees or their families.

About California Water Service Group
California Water Service Group is the parent company of regulated utilities California Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, Washington Water Service, and Texas Water Service, a utility holding company. Together, these companies provide regulated and non-regulated water service to more than 2 million people in California, Hawaii, New Mexico, Texas, and Washington. California Water Service Group’s common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CWT.” Additional information is available online at www.calwatergroup.com.

Media Contact
Yvonne Kingman
[email protected]
310-257-1434

