Semrush Announces Integration with monday.com

Business Wire
Sep 22, 2021
Semrush, a leading online visibility management SaaS platform, today announced an integration with monday.com, a leading cloud-based work operating system. This integration empowers organizations to build data-driven marketing workflows to manage a website's health and visibility more efficiently. For the first time, teams can automatically bring their valuable online marketing research data into monday.com, easily turning real-time keyword insights into actionable plans and collaborating across SEO and content marketing tasks — all from monday.com.

The monday.com and Semrush integration provides customers with real-time keyword insights powered by Semrush, without leaving the monday.com interface. In particular, it can help you:

  • Effectively prioritize keywords and content plans using search volume and keyword difficulty data from Semrush
  • Leverage live SEO data and dynamic, visual dashboards to build out detailed workflows, SERP placement plans, and URLs in monday.com
  • Build out smart acquisition campaigns with real-time CPC data per keyword
  • Connect all your teams to valuable strategic insights for powerful collaboration — from Content Marketing and Social Media to Product. Communicate quickly in the context of your keywords, budget, content plans, and files.

“The integration of Semrush data into monday.com is a great example of how digital marketing services and a Work OS can complement and enhance each other’s strengths. This integration will facilitate stronger decision-making processes and cross-team collaboration. We look forward to further cooperation to make digital marketers’ workflows even more effective,” says Eugene Levin, Chief Strategic Officer of Semrush.

The integration can be used by anyone who has an account with both Semrush and monday.com, and is available on the monday+apps+marketplace. Users simply enter the keyword or phrase they need as an item on their monday.com board. Their selected item will instantly, automatically populate with Semrush data (keyword difficulty, search volume, or CPC).

“This Semrush integration is a thrilling addition to monday.com’s truly flexible Work OS, especially for addressing marketing teams’ needs,” said Amit Goldenberg, Head of Tech Partnerships and Business Development at monday.com. “Through apps like these in our marketplace, we’re providing vendors with the ability to add their own building blocks to monday.com Work OS, tapping into our ever-expanding ecosystem. The integration will empower our customers to achieve even more with the platform and help diversify monday.com’s increasingly limitless customization capabilities. We look forward to partnering with many more companies in the coming year.”

About Semrush:
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush, with over 76,000 paying customers, is headquartered in Boston and has offices in Philadelphia, Dallas, Prague, St. Petersburg, Warsaw, and Limassol.

About monday.com
The monday.com Work OS is an open platform that democratizes the power of software so organizations can easily build work management tools and software applications to fit their every need. The platform intuitively connects people to processes and systems, empowering teams to excel in every aspect of their work while creating an environment of transparency in business. monday.com has teams in Tel Aviv, New York, San Francisco, Miami, Chicago, London, Kiev, and Sydney. The platform is fully customizable to suit any business vertical and is currently used by over 127,000 customers across over 200 industries in 190 countries.

