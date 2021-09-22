PDC Energy Publishes Second Annual Sustainability Report Highlighting Additional Emission Intensity Reduction Goals and Formalized Board-Level ESG Oversight

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

PDC Energy Publishes Second Annual Sustainability Report Highlighting Additional Emission Intensity Reduction Goals and Formalized Board-Level ESG Oversight

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

DENVER, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDC Energy, Inc. (“PDC” or the “Company”) (

PDCE, Financial) today announced publication of its 2021 Sustainability Report, highlighting the Company’s continued efforts and commitments to responsibly developing oil and natural gas.

The report highlights the Company’s goal of increased transparency and accountability, while further aligning with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and other frameworks. Further, it includes new data points identified as material by the Company and its stakeholders, including year-over-year emissions performance, reductions in flaring intensity, a heightened focus on corporate diversity and inclusion and commitment to corporate social responsibility.

Bart Brookman, President and CEO, stated, “Our approach to ESG is both thoughtful and ambitious, focused on continuous improvement in our key focus areas and designed to position our company for long-term success. We are proud to release our 2021 report, which showcases our robust disclosure, strong ESG governance and commitment to safe and environmentally-protective operations in Colorado and Texas.”

2021 Sustainability Report highlights:

  • Greenhouse gas and methane emission intensity reduction goals of 60% and 50%, respectively, by 2025.
  • Introduced longer-term greenhouse gas and methane emission intensity reduction goals of 74% and 70%, respectively, by 2030.
  • Eliminate routine flaring by 2025, accelerating the previous goal and exceeding the target set by the World Bank Zero Routine Flaring initiative by five years.
  • Achieved three years without a Lost Time Incident in each the Wattenberg Field and Delaware Basin in 2021.
  • Formalized Board oversight in September with approval of Environmental, Social, Governance and Nominating Committee.

The 2021 Sustainability Report can be found on the Company’s website, www.pdce.com.

About PDC Energy, Inc.

PDC Energy, Inc. is a domestic independent exploration and production company that acquires, explores and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas and NGLs, with operations in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and Delaware Basin in west Texas. Its operations in the Wattenberg Field are focused in the horizontal Niobrara and Codell plays and our Delaware Basin operations are primarily focused in the horizontal Wolfcamp zones.

SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 ("Securities Act"), Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Exchange Act"), and the United States ("U.S.") Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding PDC's objectives, goals, plans, processes, intentions and expectations in managing such potential future risks and the Company’s business as a whole. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in and incorporated by reference into this release are "forward-looking statements".

PDC cautions you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance occurring after the date of this report or currently unknown facts or conditions or the occurrence of unanticipated events. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Contacts:Courtney Loper
Director Stakeholder Relations
(303) 831-3997
Kyle Sourk
Director Corporate Finance & Investor Relations
(303) 318-6150
ti?nf=ODMzMDc3MyM0NDE5MTgxIzIwMDQzOTI=
PDC-Energy-Inc-.png
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment