Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Timing Of Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release And Conference Call

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 22, 2021

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: XHR) ("Xenia" or the "Company") will report financial results for the third quarter 2021 before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. Management will discuss the Company's results during a conference call at 1:00 pm (Eastern Time) that day.

To participate in the conference call, please follow the steps listed below:

Tuesday, November 2, 2021, dial (844) 200-6205 (toll international: (929) 526-1599) approximately ten minutes before the call begins;

Tell the operator that you are calling for Xenia Hotels and Resorts' Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call;

State your full name and company affiliation and you will be connected to the call.

For those unable to listen to the call live, a replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference call. To access the replay, dial (866) 813-9403, access code 061389.

A live webcast of the earnings call will also be available through the Company's website. To access, log on to www.xeniareit.com ten minutes prior to the call. A replay of the conference call webcast will be archived and available online for 90 days through the Investor Relations section of www.xeniareit.com.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc.
Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 35 hotels comprising 10,011 rooms across 15 states. Xenia's hotels are in the luxury and upper upscale segments, and operated and/or licensed by industry leaders such as Marriott, Hyatt, Kimpton, Fairmont, Loews, Hilton, and The Kessler Collection. For more information on Xenia's business, refer to the Company website at www.xeniareit.com.

For additional information or to receive press releases via email, please visit our website at www.xeniareit.com

xenia_hotels_and_resorts_inc_logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=FL15701&sd=2021-09-22 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xenia-hotels--resorts-announces-timing-of-third-quarter-2021-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301383079.html

SOURCE Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=FL15701&Transmission_Id=202109221630PR_NEWS_USPR_____FL15701&DateId=20210922
