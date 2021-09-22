STXtelevision Partners With Reel One For English-Language Adaptation Of Hit Belgian Series "Team Chocolate"

PR Newswire

BURBANK, Calif., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- STXtelevision, a division of Eros STX Global Corporation ( NYSE:ESGC, Financial), announced today that the company has teamed with Reel One Entertainment to develop and produce an English language adaptation of "Team Chocolate," the award-winning television series from Belgium. The announcement was made today by Jada Miranda, President of Creative Development and Production, STXtelevision.

STXtelevision and Reel One have secured the format rights from French independent distributor Wild Bunch TV.

The original series follows Jasper Bloom, a young man with Down's syndrome who starts his first job in a family-run chocolate factory, working with a diverse team of employees with a range of disabilities. Jasper soon falls in love with one of his colleagues, but when the girl of his dreams is whisked away to a far-off city, Jasper and his new friends set out on a road trip to find her – sparking a journey of adventure and self-discovery not only for Jasper, but for his wider community. "Team Chocolate" is a feel-good, irreverent dramedy about family – both biological and found – and finding the courage to pursue love and happiness.

In 2017, the Belgian series was honored with the award for Best Drama Series at the first Diversity TV Excellence Awards at Mipcom and won the 2017 Prix Europa for Best European Fiction Series. The series was produced by leading Belgian TV production company De Mensen, whose credits include Beau Sejour and the hit Netflix crime drama Undercover, in collaboration with Theater Stap, a theater company that works with disabled actors, many of whom starred in the show.

In keeping with that tradition, STXtelevision and Reel One are committed to casting the show with the same character specific attention, authenticity and care that was a hallmark of the original series.

"We were struck by 'Team Chocolate's' honest and unbarred portrayal of lives within a community we don't often see authentically adapted for screen, and we're excited to be bringing the story to English-speaking audiences," said Miranda. "We are thrilled to work with our co-production collaborators at Reel One and Wild Bunch who came to the table with the same priorities. Together, we aim to approach development and production with the same verve, confidence and beauty that makes the original series so special."

Tom Berry, CEO of Reel One Entertainment, commented, "We needed a partner that shared our passion for this project and STX's enthusiasm, commitment and creative chops makes them the ideal co-producer for 'Team Chocolate.' De Mensen did such a great job with the original series and we can't wait to get started on this exciting new adventure for Jasper and his friends."

STXtelevision will team with Reel One to produce the series. The producers will be bringing a package to streamers and other outlets. The trailer for the original series can be seen here.

STX Global TV Distribution executive Danny Goldman brought the project to the studio. Richard Frankie negotiated the deal for the rights to the series on behalf of STXtelevision.

About STXtelevision

STXtelevision, a division of Eros STX Global Corporation, is a boutique television studio specializing in amplifying voices and IP from outside mainstream Hollywood and serving as a home for intersectional storytellers. We support the development, sale and production of global scripted narratives, creating opportunities for underserved talent both on and off screen. Shows include Valley of the Boom for National Geographic, Rise of Empires: Ottoman for Netflix, the upcoming George Lopez starrer Once Upon A Time in Aztlán for Amazon, and a Kevin Kwan scripted series in development with a premium network. STXtelevision is also is developing We Hunt the Flame by Hafsah Faizal, a New York Times bestselling young adult novel and one of TIME Magazine's 100 Best Fantasy Books of All Time.

About Reel One Entertainment

Headquartered in Montreal with offices in London and Los Angeles, Reel One Entertainment develops, finances, produces and distributes scripted programming for a worldwide audience. Founded in 2001 by media entrepreneur Tom Berry, Reel One is one of the most prolific independent producers and distributors in the TV sector. The company is majority owned by Newen, a subsidiary of TF1 Group, with A+E Networks holding a 35% stake.

