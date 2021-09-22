PR Newswire

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The company, FISION Corporation (OTCQB: FSSN), a provider of cloud-based digital asset management, sales enablement, and agile marketing technologies and Ft. Myers ASC LLC, an ambulatory surgery center (ASC), which is a medical facility that specialize in elective same-day or outpatient surgical procedures, is pleased to report, that in addition to further improvement to the balance sheet, significant progress has been made in the advancement of the ASC project in Ft Myers, Florida. We recently submitted plans that are scheduled for our AHCA Stage II review. The plans were drafted by Gordon & Associates, for an approximately 20,000 sq/ft. total renovation of a four (4) operating room ambulatory surgery center. This property was a former VA hospital that is zoned for medical use. The operating name for the facility is "The Total Joint Orthopedic Surgical Center."

Fision Corporation Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Shareholder Update

Now that we have achieved this milestone, we intend to give regular progress updates to our shareholders on both the ASC project and the various software initiatives we are currently working on.

About FISION Corporation

FISION is a leading provider of agile marketing software that simplifies collaboration across global organizations, and more effectively manages brand and marketing content. FISION's patented technology brings unrivaled capabilities to enterprise users across more than 20 countries, including some of the world's largest corporations in healthcare, hospitality, financial/insurance, software, and technology. For more information visit www.FisionOnline.com . Media Contact: email at [email protected] or 612-927-3700.

About Ft. Myers ASC LLC

Ft. Myers ASC was formed for the purpose of owning and operating an ambulatory surgery center (ASC), which is a medical facility that specialize in elective same-day or outpatient surgical procedures, but does not offer emergency services. Ft. Myers ASC has engaged eight different specialist consultants, including, lawyers, tax advisors, software designers, ASC design and operation specialists, and has signed a commercial lease with a Landlord for the building where the ASC will operate, which lease is for approximately 20,000 square feet of space.

