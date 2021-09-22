Blue Ridge Bank Announces Its First Electric Vehicle Charging Station Installation

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Blue Ridge Bank Announces Its First Electric Vehicle Charging Station Installation

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 22, 2021

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Ridge Bank, N.A. (the "Bank"), the national bank subsidiary of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE American: BRBS), announces the installation of its first branch electric vehicle charging station, located at 11450 Robious Road, North Chesterfield, Virginia, 23235. Drivers can use the charging station to power up their electric vehicles, free of charge, while they do their banking or visit other local businesses.

Blue_Ridge_Bank_Logo.jpg

"Blue Ridge Bank supports our local communities while embracing innovation," said Brian K. Plum, President and Chief Executive Officer of Blue Ridge Bank. "The new charging station at our Robious branch is not only an investment to help improve the quality of life in the community, but it also supports our desire to improve our environment in the communities we serve."

Blue Ridge Bank partnered with ChargePoint, the world's largest electric vehicle charging network, to install the ChargePoint dual output CT4021 charger. The bank is also participating in ChargePoint's Smart Charging Infrastructure Pilot Program (SCIP), which supports electric vehicle (EV) adoption in Virginia.

"Stewardship and sustainability are values we believe in," added Plum. "This announcement is the first small step of additional actions we will be taking around our efforts to be a catalyst for positive change while continuing to grow and enhance the way we improve the financial lives of our customers and communities."

"We are so excited about the leadership in building a cleaner world from Blue Ridge Bank and look forward to their success." Alleyn Harned, Director of Virginia Clean Cities said. "Transportation is 48% of Virginia's greenhouse gases, at 20 pounds a gallon of gasoline, and electric vehicles reduce emissions by 75% on today's grid and tailpipe emissions to zero. This is a major step forward for the region and adds meaningfully to charging locations in the Commonwealth."

Blue Ridge Bank is holding a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Bank's Robious Road branch beginning at 12:00 P.M. on September 28, 2021, to celebrate the installation of the charger and the Bank's commitment to clean energy. Virginia Clean Cities, a nonprofit organization that promotes air quality improvement, and the Chesterfield Chamber of Commerce will be in attendance along with other county representatives. The public is invited to attend.

About Blue Ridge Bank:

Blue Ridge Bank, N.A., is the wholly owned banking subsidiary of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. Through its subsidiaries and affiliates, Blue Ridge Bank provides a wide range of financial services including retail and commercial banking, payroll, insurance, card payments, wholesale and retail mortgage lending, and government-guaranteed lending. Visit mybrb.bank to learn more.

About Virginia Clean Cities:

Virginia Clean Cities advances air quality improvement, economic opportunity, and energy security through deployment of alternative fuel vehicles and infrastructure, education programs, and other petroleum reduction activities. More information at www.vacleancities.org and www.driveelectricva.org.

favicon.png?sn=PH15973&sd=2021-09-22 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blue-ridge-bank-announces-its-first-electric-vehicle-charging-station-installation-301383152.html

SOURCE Blue Ridge Bank, N.A.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH15973&Transmission_Id=202109221630PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH15973&DateId=20210922
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment