WealthNavi Inc. Buys Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF

Added Positions: VTI, VEA, VWO, AGG, IYR, TIP, GLD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WealthNavi Inc.. As of 2021Q2, WealthNavi Inc. owns 7 stocks with a total value of $4.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 6,624,560 shares, 33.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.73% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 23,430,398 shares, 27.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.21% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 4,762,629 shares, 12.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.98% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 9,688,573 shares, 12.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.96% SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 1,757,406 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.88%

WealthNavi Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 24.96%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $50.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 9,688,573 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WealthNavi Inc. added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 21.55%. The purchase prices were between $121.64 and $125.55, with an estimated average price of $123.96. The stock is now traded at around $128.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 604,641 shares as of 2021-06-30.