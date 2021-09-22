Is It Time for Investors to Take a More Cautious Stance?

In the Federal Reserve’s Wednesday meeting, officials indicated they expect to begin reducing monthly asset purchases “soon,” though they did not specify an exact date. They also indicated that rate hikes could come as early as 2022 following higher-than-expected inflation.

The news didn’t have much of an effect on financial markets, since this is largely what people were already expecting. However, Fed policy aside, Wall Street seems to think now is the time to reduce risk and become more conservative with investing, according to a recent survey from CNBC.

With the Fed’s easy-money policies set to begin winding down in the coming months, U.S. stocks could begin to see lackluster returns as economic growth and inflation concerns are countered by fears of debt becoming more expensive. Is now the time to begin shifting to a more cautious, lower-risk investing portfolio?

Wall Street sees market concerns piling up

CNBC’s Delivering Alpha survey, conducted earlier this week, polled about 400 chief investment officers, equity strategists, portfolio managers and CNBC contributors who manage money regrading “where they stood on the markets for the rest of 2021 and next year.”

One of the questions on the survey was “What kind of market risk are you willing to accept for you and your clients?” Approximately 76% of the survey’s participants answered, “Now is a time to be very conservative in the stock market.” Meanwhile, only 24% chose the answer, “Now is a good time to be very aggressive in the stock market.”

Overall, this seems to indicate that Wall Street could begin to dial down risk exposure in response to the many uncertainties that have arisen in the markets.

Markets were spooked on Monday when China’s struggling real estate giant, China Evergrade Group (HKSE:03333), reached the brink of default, and even though it is unlikely the Chinese government will allow the company to fail, it has still ignited fears of a black swan event, causing overvalued share prices to tank.

The combination of lower economic growth and higher inflation than expected is also rekindling concerns of stagflation.

The Fed notes lower economic growth and higher inflation

In its Wednesday meeting, the Fed left interest rates unchanged, but it did indicate asset purchase reductions and rate hikes could come sooner than expected even as it lowered its economic forecast for this year.

However, while it cut its economic expectations in the near term, projecting GDP will only grow 5.9% compared to the 7% previously projected, it bumped up 2022 growth expectations to 3.8% and 2023 growth expectations to 2.5%.

Core inflation is now projected to reach 3.7% for the year, up from the previous prediction of 3%. This excludes food and energy; when we include food and energy prices, inflation increases to 4.2%. Combined with lower-than-expected economic growth in 2021, there is growing concern over stagflation, so even if GDP growth this year doesn’t quite live up to expectations, the Fed may still find itself needing to raise rates earlier than it previously planned.

As for the timing of when the Fed plans to tone down its easy monetary policy, officials remained vague, saying only “soon” for tapering bond buying and sometime in 2022 for the first rate hike, though some are still pushing for rate hikes to be delayed until 2023. The lack of any clear timeline reveals that the Fed is still extremely dovish, which could mean tapering and rate hikes will be delayed further in spite of inflation and economic growth.

The path of least resistance

The collection of growing concerns about the overvaluation of the markets and how this could be affected by a variety of factors may indicate that a lower-risk approach is a good idea, but financial markets typically need some sort of significant trigger in order to sell off, regardless of how overvalued they are.

Overall, investors want stock prices to go up and will continue buying stocks in order to make that happen, so up will almost always be the path of least resistance in the absence of an unexpected crisis. If a crisis is expected in advance, any resulting market declines are likely to be far more short-lived, with plenty taking the opportunity to buy the dip.

This is why the same investors from the above-mentioned CNBC survey predict a 5% or more rise in stock prices over the next 12 months, despite their concerns over risks. It’s also why stock prices rebounded strongly from Monday’s declines on the mere news that the Fed wasn’t ready to taper just yet.

Conclusion

It seems Wall Street is becoming more concerned about risk as we get closer to the Fed potentially cutting back on its historic easy-money experiment. The combination of low interest rates and Fed bond-buying has certainly helped economic growth, but it has disproportionately helped the nation’s most indebted large caps, so it makes sense that such companies would have the most to lose when these programs are rolled back.

Thus, investors may want to consider reducing their exposure to the securities of companies with high levels of debt. These are the companies that are in danger of crashing down rapidly if even a little bit of pressure is applied to their cash flows.

On the other hand, investors have spent a considerable amount of time over the past year worrying, speculating and trying to predict when the Fed will begin to cut back on its easy-money policies, and due to this awareness, stocks are less likely to crash in response to this situation. It may be a different story if we see inflation spiral out of control, or if another black swan event comes up.