Is It Time for Investors to Take a More Cautious Stance?

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Is It Time for Investors to Take a More Cautious Stance?

The Fed and Wall Street signal it could be time to reduce risk

Author's Avatar
Margaret Moran
Sep 22, 2021

Summary

  • A CNBC survey found that money managers are becoming more risk-averse.
  • Wednesday's Fed meeting reveals that the central bank wants to be more dovish, but may need to roll back easy-money policies sooner than expected.
  • Investors could benefit from reducing exposure to highly indebted companies.
Article's Main Image

In the Federal Reserve’s Wednesday meeting, officials indicated they expect to begin reducing monthly asset purchases “soon,” though they did not specify an exact date. They also indicated that rate hikes could come as early as 2022 following higher-than-expected inflation.

The news didn’t have much of an effect on financial markets, since this is largely what people were already expecting. However, Fed policy aside, Wall Street seems to think now is the time to reduce risk and become more conservative with investing, according to a recent survey from CNBC.

With the Fed’s easy-money policies set to begin winding down in the coming months, U.S. stocks could begin to see lackluster returns as economic growth and inflation concerns are countered by fears of debt becoming more expensive. Is now the time to begin shifting to a more cautious, lower-risk investing portfolio?

Wall Street sees market concerns piling up

CNBC’s Delivering Alpha survey, conducted earlier this week, polled about 400 chief investment officers, equity strategists, portfolio managers and CNBC contributors who manage money regrading “where they stood on the markets for the rest of 2021 and next year.”

One of the questions on the survey was “What kind of market risk are you willing to accept for you and your clients?” Approximately 76% of the survey’s participants answered, “Now is a time to be very conservative in the stock market.” Meanwhile, only 24% chose the answer, “Now is a good time to be very aggressive in the stock market.”

Overall, this seems to indicate that Wall Street could begin to dial down risk exposure in response to the many uncertainties that have arisen in the markets.

Markets were spooked on Monday when China’s struggling real estate giant, China Evergrade Group (HKSE:03333), reached the brink of default, and even though it is unlikely the Chinese government will allow the company to fail, it has still ignited fears of a black swan event, causing overvalued share prices to tank.

The combination of lower economic growth and higher inflation than expected is also rekindling concerns of stagflation.

The Fed notes lower economic growth and higher inflation

In its Wednesday meeting, the Fed left interest rates unchanged, but it did indicate asset purchase reductions and rate hikes could come sooner than expected even as it lowered its economic forecast for this year.

However, while it cut its economic expectations in the near term, projecting GDP will only grow 5.9% compared to the 7% previously projected, it bumped up 2022 growth expectations to 3.8% and 2023 growth expectations to 2.5%.

Core inflation is now projected to reach 3.7% for the year, up from the previous prediction of 3%. This excludes food and energy; when we include food and energy prices, inflation increases to 4.2%. Combined with lower-than-expected economic growth in 2021, there is growing concern over stagflation, so even if GDP growth this year doesn’t quite live up to expectations, the Fed may still find itself needing to raise rates earlier than it previously planned.

As for the timing of when the Fed plans to tone down its easy monetary policy, officials remained vague, saying only “soon” for tapering bond buying and sometime in 2022 for the first rate hike, though some are still pushing for rate hikes to be delayed until 2023. The lack of any clear timeline reveals that the Fed is still extremely dovish, which could mean tapering and rate hikes will be delayed further in spite of inflation and economic growth.

The path of least resistance

The collection of growing concerns about the overvaluation of the markets and how this could be affected by a variety of factors may indicate that a lower-risk approach is a good idea, but financial markets typically need some sort of significant trigger in order to sell off, regardless of how overvalued they are.

Overall, investors want stock prices to go up and will continue buying stocks in order to make that happen, so up will almost always be the path of least resistance in the absence of an unexpected crisis. If a crisis is expected in advance, any resulting market declines are likely to be far more short-lived, with plenty taking the opportunity to buy the dip.

This is why the same investors from the above-mentioned CNBC survey predict a 5% or more rise in stock prices over the next 12 months, despite their concerns over risks. It’s also why stock prices rebounded strongly from Monday’s declines on the mere news that the Fed wasn’t ready to taper just yet.

1440789606348886016.png

Conclusion

It seems Wall Street is becoming more concerned about risk as we get closer to the Fed potentially cutting back on its historic easy-money experiment. The combination of low interest rates and Fed bond-buying has certainly helped economic growth, but it has disproportionately helped the nation’s most indebted large caps, so it makes sense that such companies would have the most to lose when these programs are rolled back.

Thus, investors may want to consider reducing their exposure to the securities of companies with high levels of debt. These are the companies that are in danger of crashing down rapidly if even a little bit of pressure is applied to their cash flows.

On the other hand, investors have spent a considerable amount of time over the past year worrying, speculating and trying to predict when the Fed will begin to cut back on its easy-money policies, and due to this awareness, stocks are less likely to crash in response to this situation. It may be a different story if we see inflation spiral out of control, or if another black swan event comes up.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
The mention of stocks in this article does not at any point constitute an investment recommendation. Investors should always conduct their own careful research and/or consult registered investment advisors before taking action in the stock market.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment