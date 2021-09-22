Artesian Resources Corporation Announces 2.5% Increase in Quarterly Common Stock Dividend Marking a 4% Increase this Year

NEWARK, Del., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artesian Resources Corporation ( ARTNA) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a 2.5% increase in the quarterly common stock dividend, for a total increase of 4% this year. This increase will raise the quarterly dividend to $0.2675 per share on the company’s Class A and Class B Common Stock, lifting the annualized dividend rate to $1.07 per share.



“As recently reported, Artesian Wastewater Management Inc., our wholly-owned subsidiary, has entered into an agreement with Middlesex Water Company to acquire its Tidewater Environmental Services, Inc. subsidiary, which provides wastewater service in Delaware. Upon completion of the acquisition, which is anticipated in the fourth quarter, we will double the number of wastewater customers we serve in our fast-growing Sussex County, Delaware service area, adding seven wastewater treatment facilities and approximately 13,000 additional acres of franchised service territory. The acquisition will avoid investments in facilities otherwise required, which will accrue to the benefit of all customers,” said David Spacht, President of Artesian Wastewater Management, Inc.

“We remain committed to our efforts on strategic growth, acquisitions and increasing shareholder value; and are pleased to increase, once again, our dividend to our shareholders,” said Dian C. Taylor, Chair, President and CEO.

The quarterly dividend is payable on November 19, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 8, 2021, and will mark Artesian’s 116th consecutive quarterly dividend paid to shareholders.

Artesian Resources Corporation operates as a holding company of wholly-owned subsidiaries offering water and wastewater services, and related services, on the Delmarva Peninsula. Artesian Water Company, the principal subsidiary, is the oldest and largest regulated water utility on the Delmarva Peninsula and has been providing water service since 1905. Artesian supplies 8.3 billion gallons of water per year through 1,368 miles of water main to nearly a third of Delaware residents.

This release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, our growth strategy, including expectations regarding the impact of our acquisitions and the continued growth in our business and the number of customers served. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements including: changes in weather, changes in our contractual obligations, changes in government policies, the timing and results of our rate requests, failure to receive regulatory approval, changes in interest rates, changes in economic and market conditions generally and other matters discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. While the Company may elect to update forward-looking statements, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so and you should not rely on any forward-looking statement as representation of the Company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this release.

