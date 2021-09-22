InvestorBrandNetwork Announces M.A.D. Casters Interview with TAAT™ Global Alternatives Inc. CEO Setti Coscarella

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities, today announces that Setti Coscarella, CEO of TAAT™ Global Alternatives Inc. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQX: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP), a life sciences company dedicated to giving legal-aged smokers the choice to keep the smoking experience that they enjoy with no nicotine and no tobacco, recently appeared on the Make a Difference (“M.A.D.”) Casters podcast. M.A.D. Casters is a series that helps people learn ways in which they can find the passion to make a difference in their lives, whether financial, spiritual or personal, and in turn make a difference in their communities and the world.



The broadcast, hosted by youth pastor and investor Bryan Saint-Louis, is available for on-demand viewing on M.A.D. Casters.

During the interview, Coscarella provided insight into his professional background before discussing TAAT’s unique approach to giving tobacco smokers the choice to leave nicotine behind while keeping the experiences they love.

“I’ve been involved in a number of different business verticals throughout my career. I started in capital markets in investment banking. From there, I went on to private equity and spent quite a bit of time working on green energy products,” Coscarella said. “I got into live events, so I started my own company, ran that for a number of years and sold it. Then, I found myself working at Philip Morris. As a former smoker, I always thought it was an interesting industry to be a part of.”

“They were in the process of launching a new product called IQOS, which is sort of a hybrid between a vape and a cigarette, and they were looking for more innovative ways on how they might commercialize,” he continued. “I was there for a number of years and got my hands dirty on really understanding what it is that smokers like about smoking and what they don’t like about smoking. What I found was really interesting; the vast majority of smokers are looking for alternatives, which is why you see so many of them now. Yet, when you take a look at the data, most smokers are still smoking. The number of smokers still outweighs the number of vapers 20-to-one, yet 75% of smokers have tried vaping. If everybody tried vaping, why are they still smoking?”

“It’s that very question that got me over to TAAT, because nobody was thinking about it that way. You had all of these companies that were so overly focused on driving these new products, yet consumers are telling you what they want,” Coscarella added. “You’d be hard pressed to find a smoker that enjoys the fact that they’re addicted to anything. Whether you’re smoking a cigarette, or whether you’ve got a vape or a ‘heat not burn’ or any of these other products, they’re entirely built on driving addiction. … With TAAT, what we’re able to do is replace tobacco and nicotine. What we use is a biomass that’s predominantly made out of hemp. … The CBD has the ability to satiate similar to how nicotine would satiate without causing an addiction or feeding that addiction response. … We’re helping smokers by giving them the freedom to choose back. Our product satisfies like a cigarette, but it doesn’t create an addiction to nicotine.”

Learn more by viewing the full interview at M.A.D. Casters.

About TAAT™ Global Alternatives Inc.

The company has developed TAAT™, which is a tobacco-free and nicotine-free alternative to traditional cigarettes offered in ‘Original,’ ‘Smooth,’ and ‘Menthol’ varieties. TAAT's base material is Beyond Tobacco™, a proprietary blend which undergoes a patent-pending refinement technique causing its scent and taste to resemble tobacco. Under executive leadership with ‘Big Tobacco’ pedigree, TAAT was launched first in the United States in Q4 2020 and seeks to position itself in the $814 billion global tobacco industry. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.TAATGlobal.com.

