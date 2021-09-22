Logo
Richmond American Homes Debuts First Idaho Community

PRNewswire
Sep 22, 2021
The national homebuilder is now selling at Legacy in Eagle!

PR Newswire

EAGLE, Idaho, Sept. 22, 2021

EAGLE, Idaho, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Idaho, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce the debut of its new community in the sought-after Legacy masterplan (RichmondAmerican.com/Legacy) in Eagle. The notable neighborhood, which showcases five inspired ranch-style floor plans, marks the builder's entry into the Idaho housing market.

About Richmond American Homes
Richmond American may be new to Idaho, but the Richmond American Homes companies have been in business for over 40 years. With homebuilding operations in 12 states and more than 210,000 homes to its credit, the builder is known for its inspired floor plans, quality construction and unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction. However, personalization is what truly distinguishes Richmond American from other leading national homebuilders.

Everyone who builds a brand-new Richmond American home from the ground up will have the opportunity to meet with a professional design consultant to choose colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces. This complimentary design consultation (RichmondAmerican.com/HomeDesignIdaho) takes place at the builder's Home Gallery™, a one-of-a-kind showroom where buyers can select even the smallest details, like doorknobs and drawer pulls, to help ensure that their new abode is anything but cookie-cutter.

"We're looking forward to serving homebuyers at Legacy in Eagle and plan to open additional Idaho communities in the coming months," said Paul Peterson, Idaho and Utah Division President.

About Legacy:
Located in scenic Ada County, Legacy has a wealth of master-planned amenities including a community park, trails, open space, lakes, tennis courts, swimming facilities and a 26-acre golf course. Richmond American's floor plans offer the open, inviting layouts and designer details today's homebuyers are seeking, and one plan even features an extra-tall, attached RV garage, known as the UltraGarage® (RichmondAmerican.com/UltraGarageIdaho).

  • 5 ranch-style floor plans, including an UltraGarage® plan
  • 2 to 4 bedrooms, approx. 2,300 to 2,920 sq. ft.
  • Granite countertops and covered patios included
  • Second owner's suites and 3-car garages available
  • Hundreds of structural and design options
  • Limited homesites available

Legacy is located at 8058 W. Decathlon Drive in Eagle. Call 208.810.7140 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information. View health and safety updates at RichmondAmerican.com/COVID-19.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 210,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

