Idaho First Bank Announces Melissa Leon as VP, Human Resources Director

BOISE, Idaho, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Idaho First Bank (the ‘Bank’) (OTCPINK: IDFB) announced the addition of Melissa Leon to the Bank’s Boise corporate office as VP, Human Resources (HR) Director.



In her new role, Melissa is responsible for managing the “people needs” of a growing company, including, but not limited to onboarding, talent acquisition, performance review standards, and streamlining HR processes and procedures.

“I couldn’t be more excited to bring my experience and skills to the Idaho First Bank team,” said Melissa Leon, VP, Human Resources Director of Idaho First Bank. “Everyone has been so welcoming and friendly. I’m eager to expand my knowledge of the banking industry while improving standards to ensure greater bandwidth for growth in the markets we serve.”

Prior to joining the Bank, Melissa worked in the manufacturing industry where she started as an intern and quickly worked her way up. Melissa grew up in the Boise area and attended Boise State University where she double majored in Business and Human Resources.

“Melissa has been an excellent addition to our team,” stated Todd Cooper, CEO of Idaho First Bank. “Her experience, enthusiasm and passion for helping others makes her a great fit in our organization as we stay focused on cultivating strong employee relationships by putting People First.”

About Idaho First Bank

Idaho First Bank (IFB) is a full-service state-chartered community bank established in October 2005 and headquartered in McCall, Idaho. Known for its People First and Community First motto, IFB serves the greater southwest Idaho communities with five additional branches located in New Meadows, Eagle, Ketchum, Nampa, Boise, and a Loan Production Office (LPO) in Bend, Oregon. Idaho First Bank is a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, visit us at www.idahofirstbank.com

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (“PSLRA”). Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic conditions, the regulatory environment, loan concentrations, vendors, employees, technology, competition, and interest rates. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Idaho First Bank has no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements after the date of this release. This statement is included for the express purpose of invoking PSLRA’s safe harbor provisions.