Investment Managers Series Trust Buys Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp

Investment company Investment Managers Series Trust (Current Portfolio) buys Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Investment Managers Series Trust. As of 2021Q2, Investment Managers Series Trust owns 47 stocks with a total value of $137 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Aristotle Core Equity Fund. Also check out:
1. Aristotle Core Equity Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Aristotle Core Equity Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Aristotle Core Equity Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Aristotle Core Equity Fund keeps buying
- Added Positions: MSFT, AAPL, GOOGL, AMZN, ADPT, JPM, AMP, NSC, BAC, CMCSA, AVGO, MAR, AME, TECH, HD, ICE, CI, DIS, FIS, PSX, PYPL, AVY, V, NVDA, SWKS, HON, ABT, CB, EL, TT, TMO, MCHP, COST, TFX, BDX, CTLT, ORLY, ADBE, GM, PEP, BMY, GH, NEE, DG, BLL, AWK,
- Reduced Positions: GTLS,
For the details of Aristotle Core Equity Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aristotle+core+equity+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Aristotle Core Equity Fund
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 36,461 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.83%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 63,340 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.83%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,092 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.82%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,041 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.80%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 26,833 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.83%
Investment Managers Series Trust added to a holding in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp by 43.22%. The purchase prices were between $32.22 and $44.59, with an estimated average price of $38.91. The stock is now traded at around $38.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 54,116 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Aristotle Core Equity Fund. Also check out:
1. Aristotle Core Equity Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Aristotle Core Equity Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Aristotle Core Equity Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Aristotle Core Equity Fund keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment