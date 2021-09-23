Logo
EngageSmart Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

EngageSmart, Inc., a leading provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 14,550,000 shares of its common stock at a price of $26.00 per share. Of the offered shares, 13,000,000 shares are being offered by EngageSmart and 1,550,000 shares are being offered by certain of EngageSmart’s existing stockholders. In addition, the underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase from EngageSmart and the selling stockholders up to an additional 2,182,500 shares of their common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. EngageSmart will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares of common stock by the selling stockholders.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, September 23, 2021, under the ticker symbol “ESMT.” The offering is expected to close on September 27, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Securities and Citigroup are acting as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Deutsche Bank Securities, Raymond James, Truist Securities, and William Blair are acting as book-runners for the proposed offering. KeyBanc Capital Markets, Needham & Company, Penserra Securities LLC, R. Seelaus & Co., LLC and Roberts & Ryan are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at [email protected]; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, via telephone: (866) 471-2526, or via email: [email protected]; BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, by telephone at (800) 299-1322 or by e-mail at [email protected]; or Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, toll-free: (800) 831-9146 or by e-mail at [email protected].

A registration statement relating to these securities was filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 22, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About EngageSmart, Inc.
EngageSmart is a leading provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. At EngageSmart, our mission is to simplify customer and client engagement to allow our customers to focus resources on initiatives that improve their businesses and better serve their communities. Headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts, EngageSmart offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive, that are designed to simplify our customers’ engagement with their clients by driving digital adoption and self-service. EngageSmart serves more than 68,000 customers in the SMB Solutions segment and more than 3,000 customers in the Enterprise Solutions segment across five core verticals: Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services, and Giving.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210922006038r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210922006038/en/

