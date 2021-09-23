AAM Bahl and Gaynor Income Growth Fund Buys Best Buy Co Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Sells Lockheed Martin Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, Honeywell International Inc

Added Positions: BBY, UPS, PG, MRK, ETN, MDLZ, ES,

BBY, UPS, PG, MRK, ETN, MDLZ, ES, Reduced Positions: LMT, HD, VZ, HON, BLK, SBUX, TFC, MDT, MMC, MSFT, CVX, ITW, NEE, ADP, ABT, USB, CMCSA, PSX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Best Buy Co Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Eversource Energy, sells Lockheed Martin Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, Honeywell International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AAM Bahl and Gaynor Income Growth Fund. As of 2021Q2, AAM Bahl and Gaynor Income Growth Fund owns 40 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 469,034 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.85% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 545,442 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 294,208 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.32% NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 1,007,206 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.47% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 220,623 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.27%

AAM Bahl and Gaynor Income Growth Fund added to a holding in Best Buy Co Inc by 189.87%. The purchase prices were between $107.63 and $125.79, with an estimated average price of $116.65. The stock is now traded at around $106.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 244,102 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AAM Bahl and Gaynor Income Growth Fund added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 95.04%. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $185.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 103,478 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AAM Bahl and Gaynor Income Growth Fund added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 21.77%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $143.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 373,101 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AAM Bahl and Gaynor Income Growth Fund added to a holding in Eversource Energy by 43.22%. The purchase prices were between $78.74 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $84.23. The stock is now traded at around $82.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 187,721 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AAM Bahl and Gaynor Income Growth Fund reduced to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 22.35%. The sale prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $341.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.67%. AAM Bahl and Gaynor Income Growth Fund still held 114,357 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AAM Bahl and Gaynor Income Growth Fund reduced to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 36.73%. The sale prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $54.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.66%. AAM Bahl and Gaynor Income Growth Fund still held 358,099 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AAM Bahl and Gaynor Income Growth Fund reduced to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 31.04%. The sale prices were between $212.5 and $232.95, with an estimated average price of $224.15. The stock is now traded at around $217.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.55%. AAM Bahl and Gaynor Income Growth Fund still held 102,833 shares as of 2021-06-30.