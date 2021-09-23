AAM Bahl and Gaynor Income Growth Fund Buys Best Buy Co Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Sells Lockheed Martin Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, Honeywell International Inc

- Added Positions: BBY, UPS, PG, MRK, ETN, MDLZ, ES,
- Reduced Positions: LMT, HD, VZ, HON, BLK, SBUX, TFC, MDT, MMC, MSFT, CVX, ITW, NEE, ADP, ABT, USB, CMCSA, PSX,
For the details of AAM Bahl and Gaynor Income Growth Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aam+bahl+and+gaynor+income+growth+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of AAM Bahl and Gaynor Income Growth Fund
- Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 469,034 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.85%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 545,442 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 294,208 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.32%
- NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 1,007,206 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.47%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 220,623 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.27%
AAM Bahl and Gaynor Income Growth Fund added to a holding in Best Buy Co Inc by 189.87%. The purchase prices were between $107.63 and $125.79, with an estimated average price of $116.65. The stock is now traded at around $106.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 244,102 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
AAM Bahl and Gaynor Income Growth Fund added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 95.04%. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $185.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 103,478 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
AAM Bahl and Gaynor Income Growth Fund added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 21.77%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $143.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 373,101 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Eversource Energy (ES)
AAM Bahl and Gaynor Income Growth Fund added to a holding in Eversource Energy by 43.22%. The purchase prices were between $78.74 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $84.23. The stock is now traded at around $82.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 187,721 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
AAM Bahl and Gaynor Income Growth Fund reduced to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 22.35%. The sale prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $341.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.67%. AAM Bahl and Gaynor Income Growth Fund still held 114,357 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
AAM Bahl and Gaynor Income Growth Fund reduced to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 36.73%. The sale prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $54.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.66%. AAM Bahl and Gaynor Income Growth Fund still held 358,099 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Honeywell International Inc (HON)
AAM Bahl and Gaynor Income Growth Fund reduced to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 31.04%. The sale prices were between $212.5 and $232.95, with an estimated average price of $224.15. The stock is now traded at around $217.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.55%. AAM Bahl and Gaynor Income Growth Fund still held 102,833 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of AAM Bahl and Gaynor Income Growth Fund. Also check out:
1. AAM Bahl and Gaynor Income Growth Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. AAM Bahl and Gaynor Income Growth Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. AAM Bahl and Gaynor Income Growth Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that AAM Bahl and Gaynor Income Growth Fund keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment