Aristotle Buys Honeywell International Inc, Rational AG, Pan Pacific International Holdings Corp, Sells Hoshizaki Corp, Novartis AG

- New Purchases: HON, RAA, 7532,
- Added Positions: DHR, PYPL, 01299, 4578, CB, MLM, 6326, MGA, MCHP, 6954, D05,
- Reduced Positions: AMGN, GD, SY1, TTE,
- Sold Out: 6465, NOVN,
For the details of Aristotle's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aristotle/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Aristotle
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 12,100 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.83%
- Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM) - 7,900 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.95%
- Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 4,700 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio.
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 10,200 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.87%
- Lennar Corp (LEN) - 26,800 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio.
Aristotle initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $212.5 and $232.95, with an estimated average price of $224.15. The stock is now traded at around $217.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 6,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Rational AG (RAA)
Aristotle initiated holding in Rational AG. The purchase prices were between $657 and $776.8, with an estimated average price of $722.64. The stock is now traded at around $878.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 1,610 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Pan Pacific International Holdings Corp (7532)
Aristotle initiated holding in Pan Pacific International Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $2125 and $2621, with an estimated average price of $2355.62. The stock is now traded at around $1990.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 46,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd (4578)
Aristotle added to a holding in Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd by 21.43%. The purchase prices were between $4201 and $4790, with an estimated average price of $4488.35. The stock is now traded at around $4826.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 17,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Hoshizaki Corp (6465)
Aristotle sold out a holding in Hoshizaki Corp. The sale prices were between $9440 and $10670, with an estimated average price of $9943.03.Sold Out: Novartis AG (NOVN)
Aristotle sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $77.96 and $86.16, with an estimated average price of $81.1.
Here is the complete portfolio of Aristotle. Also check out:
1. Aristotle's Undervalued Stocks
2. Aristotle's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Aristotle's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Aristotle keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment