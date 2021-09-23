Aristotle Buys Honeywell International Inc, Rational AG, Pan Pacific International Holdings Corp, Sells Hoshizaki Corp, Novartis AG

New Purchases: HON, RAA, 7532,

Investment company Aristotle Current Portfolio ) buys Honeywell International Inc, Rational AG, Pan Pacific International Holdings Corp, Otsuka Holdings Co, sells Hoshizaki Corp, Novartis AG during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aristotle. As of 2021Q2, Aristotle owns 47 stocks with a total value of $79 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 12,100 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.83% Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM) - 7,900 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.95% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 4,700 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Danaher Corp (DHR) - 10,200 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.87% Lennar Corp (LEN) - 26,800 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio.

Aristotle initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $212.5 and $232.95, with an estimated average price of $224.15. The stock is now traded at around $217.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 6,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aristotle initiated holding in Rational AG. The purchase prices were between $657 and $776.8, with an estimated average price of $722.64. The stock is now traded at around $878.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 1,610 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aristotle initiated holding in Pan Pacific International Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $2125 and $2621, with an estimated average price of $2355.62. The stock is now traded at around $1990.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 46,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aristotle added to a holding in Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd by 21.43%. The purchase prices were between $4201 and $4790, with an estimated average price of $4488.35. The stock is now traded at around $4826.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 17,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aristotle sold out a holding in Hoshizaki Corp. The sale prices were between $9440 and $10670, with an estimated average price of $9943.03.

Aristotle sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $77.96 and $86.16, with an estimated average price of $81.1.