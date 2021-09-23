Northern Lights Fund Trust Buys Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond

New Purchases: SJNK,

SJNK, Added Positions: HYLB,

Investment company Northern Lights Fund Trust Current Portfolio ) buys Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Northern Lights Fund Trust. As of 2021Q2, Northern Lights Fund Trust owns 5 stocks with a total value of $345 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BTS Tactical Fixed Income Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bts+tactical+fixed+income+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 1,536,982 shares, 39.24% of the total portfolio. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) - 879,921 shares, 28.06% of the total portfolio. Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) - 1,873,148 shares, 21.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 63.08% VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) - 308,089 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond (SJNK) - 641,088 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. New Position

Northern Lights Fund Trust initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond. The purchase prices were between $26.79 and $27.31, with an estimated average price of $27.03. The stock is now traded at around $27.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.13%. The holding were 641,088 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Northern Lights Fund Trust added to a holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 63.08%. The purchase prices were between $39.06 and $39.86, with an estimated average price of $39.41. The stock is now traded at around $40.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.47%. The holding were 1,873,148 shares as of 2021-06-30.