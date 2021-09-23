Northern Lights Fund Trust Buys Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond

For the details of BTS Tactical Fixed Income Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bts+tactical+fixed+income+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of BTS Tactical Fixed Income Fund
- iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 1,536,982 shares, 39.24% of the total portfolio.
- SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) - 879,921 shares, 28.06% of the total portfolio.
- Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) - 1,873,148 shares, 21.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 63.08%
- VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) - 308,089 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio.
- SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond (SJNK) - 641,088 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. New Position
Northern Lights Fund Trust initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond. The purchase prices were between $26.79 and $27.31, with an estimated average price of $27.03. The stock is now traded at around $27.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.13%. The holding were 641,088 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB)
Northern Lights Fund Trust added to a holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 63.08%. The purchase prices were between $39.06 and $39.86, with an estimated average price of $39.41. The stock is now traded at around $40.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.47%. The holding were 1,873,148 shares as of 2021-06-30.
