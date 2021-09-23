Donoghue Forlines Tactical Income Fund Buys iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF, BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF, Sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF, iShares

New Purchases: IDV, HDV,

IDV, HDV, Added Positions: SHYG, PSK,

SHYG, PSK, Reduced Positions: REM, GLDM, QUAL, DGRO, DVYE,

REM, GLDM, QUAL, DGRO, DVYE, Sold Out: JPST, TLT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF, BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF, iShares Core High Dividend ETF, sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Donoghue Forlines Tactical Income Fund. As of 2021Q2, Donoghue Forlines Tactical Income Fund owns 9 stocks with a total value of $61 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Donoghue Forlines Tactical Income Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/donoghue+forlines+tactical+income+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) - 582,194 shares, 44.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 64.03% SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (PSK) - 353,664 shares, 25.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.27% SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) - 201,445 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.42% BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 23,839 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.14% iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (REM) - 83,394 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 70.5%

Donoghue Forlines Tactical Income Fund initiated holding in BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.08 and $33.59, with an estimated average price of $32.62. The stock is now traded at around $31.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.96%. The holding were 74,292 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Donoghue Forlines Tactical Income Fund initiated holding in iShares Core High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.1 and $98.88, with an estimated average price of $96.49. The stock is now traded at around $94.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.02%. The holding were 19,027 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Donoghue Forlines Tactical Income Fund added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 64.03%. The purchase prices were between $44.72 and $45.56, with an estimated average price of $45.12. The stock is now traded at around $45.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.22%. The holding were 582,194 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Donoghue Forlines Tactical Income Fund added to a holding in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 55.27%. The purchase prices were between $42.17 and $43.68, with an estimated average price of $42.93. The stock is now traded at around $43.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.16%. The holding were 353,664 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Donoghue Forlines Tactical Income Fund sold out a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.6 and $50.69, with an estimated average price of $50.65.

Donoghue Forlines Tactical Income Fund sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $134.36 and $145.18, with an estimated average price of $138.73.

Donoghue Forlines Tactical Income Fund reduced to a holding in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 70.5%. The sale prices were between $34.07 and $38.3, with an estimated average price of $36.21. The stock is now traded at around $36.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -11.03%. Donoghue Forlines Tactical Income Fund still held 83,394 shares as of 2021-06-30.