Donoghue Forlines Momentum Fund Buys Bruker Corp, Charles River Laboratories International Inc, Fortinet Inc, Sells Williams-Sonoma Inc, Virtu Financial Inc, Tractor Supply Co

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Bruker Corp, Charles River Laboratories International Inc, Fortinet Inc, Agilent Technologies Inc, EPAM Systems Inc, sells Williams-Sonoma Inc, Virtu Financial Inc, Tractor Supply Co, Continental Resources Inc, eBay Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Donoghue Forlines Momentum Fund. As of 2021Q2, Donoghue Forlines Momentum Fund owns 50 stocks with a total value of $16 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) - 567 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.54% Bruker Corp (BRKR) - 4,573 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. New Position Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL) - 934 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. New Position CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) - 1,351 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.89% Fortinet Inc (FTNT) - 1,425 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. New Position

Donoghue Forlines Momentum Fund initiated holding in Bruker Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.28 and $75.99, with an estimated average price of $69.65. The stock is now traded at around $83.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 4,573 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Donoghue Forlines Momentum Fund initiated holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The purchase prices were between $289.83 and $371.65, with an estimated average price of $332.71. The stock is now traded at around $446.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 934 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Donoghue Forlines Momentum Fund initiated holding in Fortinet Inc. The purchase prices were between $184.42 and $247.04, with an estimated average price of $212.67. The stock is now traded at around $301.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 1,425 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Donoghue Forlines Momentum Fund initiated holding in EPAM Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $396.69 and $523.15, with an estimated average price of $466.63. The stock is now traded at around $621.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 660 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Donoghue Forlines Momentum Fund initiated holding in Agilent Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.14 and $148.81, with an estimated average price of $136.14. The stock is now traded at around $172.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 2,276 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Donoghue Forlines Momentum Fund initiated holding in Trimble Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.84 and $84.12, with an estimated average price of $79.46. The stock is now traded at around $90.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 4,046 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Donoghue Forlines Momentum Fund sold out a holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc. The sale prices were between $150.93 and $187.04, with an estimated average price of $170.49.

Donoghue Forlines Momentum Fund sold out a holding in Virtu Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $27.39 and $32.19, with an estimated average price of $29.81.

Donoghue Forlines Momentum Fund sold out a holding in Tractor Supply Co. The sale prices were between $171.28 and $195.7, with an estimated average price of $183.05.

Donoghue Forlines Momentum Fund sold out a holding in eBay Inc. The sale prices were between $55.79 and $70.49, with an estimated average price of $62.67.

Donoghue Forlines Momentum Fund sold out a holding in Continental Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $25.01 and $39.4, with an estimated average price of $30.98.

Donoghue Forlines Momentum Fund sold out a holding in Molina Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $230.67 and $268.74, with an estimated average price of $250.74.

Donoghue Forlines Momentum Fund reduced to a holding in The Chemours Co by 36.27%. The sale prices were between $27.43 and $37.88, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $27.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.83%. Donoghue Forlines Momentum Fund still held 8,655 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Donoghue Forlines Momentum Fund reduced to a holding in Target Corp by 22.6%. The sale prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $241.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.48%. Donoghue Forlines Momentum Fund still held 1,377 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Donoghue Forlines Momentum Fund reduced to a holding in Teradata Corp by 20.25%. The sale prices were between $38.54 and $53.07, with an estimated average price of $45.33. The stock is now traded at around $52.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.39%. Donoghue Forlines Momentum Fund still held 6,583 shares as of 2021-06-30.