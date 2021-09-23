Logo
Donoghue Forlines Momentum Fund Buys Bruker Corp, Charles River Laboratories International Inc, Fortinet Inc, Sells Williams-Sonoma Inc, Virtu Financial Inc, Tractor Supply Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Donoghue Forlines Momentum Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Bruker Corp, Charles River Laboratories International Inc, Fortinet Inc, Agilent Technologies Inc, EPAM Systems Inc, sells Williams-Sonoma Inc, Virtu Financial Inc, Tractor Supply Co, Continental Resources Inc, eBay Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Donoghue Forlines Momentum Fund. As of 2021Q2, Donoghue Forlines Momentum Fund owns 50 stocks with a total value of $16 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Donoghue Forlines Momentum Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/donoghue+forlines+momentum+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Donoghue Forlines Momentum Fund
  1. IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) - 567 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.54%
  2. Bruker Corp (BRKR) - 4,573 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL) - 934 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) - 1,351 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.89%
  5. Fortinet Inc (FTNT) - 1,425 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Bruker Corp (BRKR)

Donoghue Forlines Momentum Fund initiated holding in Bruker Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.28 and $75.99, with an estimated average price of $69.65. The stock is now traded at around $83.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 4,573 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL)

Donoghue Forlines Momentum Fund initiated holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The purchase prices were between $289.83 and $371.65, with an estimated average price of $332.71. The stock is now traded at around $446.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 934 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fortinet Inc (FTNT)

Donoghue Forlines Momentum Fund initiated holding in Fortinet Inc. The purchase prices were between $184.42 and $247.04, with an estimated average price of $212.67. The stock is now traded at around $301.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 1,425 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM)

Donoghue Forlines Momentum Fund initiated holding in EPAM Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $396.69 and $523.15, with an estimated average price of $466.63. The stock is now traded at around $621.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 660 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Agilent Technologies Inc (A)

Donoghue Forlines Momentum Fund initiated holding in Agilent Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.14 and $148.81, with an estimated average price of $136.14. The stock is now traded at around $172.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 2,276 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Trimble Inc (TRMB)

Donoghue Forlines Momentum Fund initiated holding in Trimble Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.84 and $84.12, with an estimated average price of $79.46. The stock is now traded at around $90.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 4,046 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM)

Donoghue Forlines Momentum Fund sold out a holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc. The sale prices were between $150.93 and $187.04, with an estimated average price of $170.49.

Sold Out: Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT)

Donoghue Forlines Momentum Fund sold out a holding in Virtu Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $27.39 and $32.19, with an estimated average price of $29.81.

Sold Out: Tractor Supply Co (TSCO)

Donoghue Forlines Momentum Fund sold out a holding in Tractor Supply Co. The sale prices were between $171.28 and $195.7, with an estimated average price of $183.05.

Sold Out: eBay Inc (EBAY)

Donoghue Forlines Momentum Fund sold out a holding in eBay Inc. The sale prices were between $55.79 and $70.49, with an estimated average price of $62.67.

Sold Out: Continental Resources Inc (CLR)

Donoghue Forlines Momentum Fund sold out a holding in Continental Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $25.01 and $39.4, with an estimated average price of $30.98.

Sold Out: Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH)

Donoghue Forlines Momentum Fund sold out a holding in Molina Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $230.67 and $268.74, with an estimated average price of $250.74.

Reduced: The Chemours Co (CC)

Donoghue Forlines Momentum Fund reduced to a holding in The Chemours Co by 36.27%. The sale prices were between $27.43 and $37.88, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $27.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.83%. Donoghue Forlines Momentum Fund still held 8,655 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Target Corp (TGT)

Donoghue Forlines Momentum Fund reduced to a holding in Target Corp by 22.6%. The sale prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $241.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.48%. Donoghue Forlines Momentum Fund still held 1,377 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Teradata Corp (TDC)

Donoghue Forlines Momentum Fund reduced to a holding in Teradata Corp by 20.25%. The sale prices were between $38.54 and $53.07, with an estimated average price of $45.33. The stock is now traded at around $52.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.39%. Donoghue Forlines Momentum Fund still held 6,583 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Donoghue Forlines Momentum Fund. Also check out:

1. Donoghue Forlines Momentum Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Donoghue Forlines Momentum Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Donoghue Forlines Momentum Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Donoghue Forlines Momentum Fund keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider