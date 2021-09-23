Biondo Focus Fund Buys NVIDIA Corp, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, Sells Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, ServiceNow Inc

New Purchases: NVDA, BCRX, TDOC, MRNA,

NVDA, BCRX, TDOC, MRNA, Added Positions: ILMN, AMZN,

ILMN, AMZN, Reduced Positions: ADBE,

ADBE, Sold Out: VRTX, NOW,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys NVIDIA Corp, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, Moderna Inc, Illumina Inc, sells Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, ServiceNow Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Biondo Focus Fund. As of 2021Q2, Biondo Focus Fund owns 21 stocks with a total value of $78 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Biondo Focus Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/biondo+focus+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 55,000 shares, 9.52% of the total portfolio. Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) - 7,500 shares, 8.72% of the total portfolio. Square Inc (SQ) - 27,500 shares, 8.48% of the total portfolio. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) - 200,000 shares, 8.42% of the total portfolio. Abiomed Inc (ABMD) - 20,000 shares, 7.89% of the total portfolio.

Biondo Focus Fund initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $219.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Biondo Focus Fund initiated holding in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.5 and $17.24, with an estimated average price of $13.51. The stock is now traded at around $15.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Biondo Focus Fund initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.71 and $192.38, with an estimated average price of $162.47. The stock is now traded at around $138.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Biondo Focus Fund initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.91 and $234.98, with an estimated average price of $177.38. The stock is now traded at around $440.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Biondo Focus Fund added to a holding in Illumina Inc by 21.43%. The purchase prices were between $372.84 and $481.5, with an estimated average price of $413.01. The stock is now traded at around $434.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 8,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Biondo Focus Fund sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31.

Biondo Focus Fund sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28.