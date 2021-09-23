Biondo Focus Fund Buys NVIDIA Corp, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, Sells Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, ServiceNow Inc

- New Purchases: NVDA, BCRX, TDOC, MRNA,
- Added Positions: ILMN, AMZN,
- Reduced Positions: ADBE,
- Sold Out: VRTX, NOW,
These are the top 5 holdings of Biondo Focus Fund
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 55,000 shares, 9.52% of the total portfolio.
- Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) - 7,500 shares, 8.72% of the total portfolio.
- Square Inc (SQ) - 27,500 shares, 8.48% of the total portfolio.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) - 200,000 shares, 8.42% of the total portfolio.
- Abiomed Inc (ABMD) - 20,000 shares, 7.89% of the total portfolio.
Biondo Focus Fund initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $219.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (BCRX)
Biondo Focus Fund initiated holding in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.5 and $17.24, with an estimated average price of $13.51. The stock is now traded at around $15.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)
Biondo Focus Fund initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.71 and $192.38, with an estimated average price of $162.47. The stock is now traded at around $138.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
Biondo Focus Fund initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.91 and $234.98, with an estimated average price of $177.38. The stock is now traded at around $440.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Illumina Inc (ILMN)
Biondo Focus Fund added to a holding in Illumina Inc by 21.43%. The purchase prices were between $372.84 and $481.5, with an estimated average price of $413.01. The stock is now traded at around $434.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 8,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
Biondo Focus Fund sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31.Sold Out: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)
Biondo Focus Fund sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28.
