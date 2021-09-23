Donoghue Forlines Dividend Fund Buys Apollo Global Management Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, The Carlyle Group Inc, Sells Newell Brands Inc, The Interpublic Group of Inc, Fox Corp

New Purchases: APO, VIAC, CG, PII, AES, NFG, HSY, KMI, CMCSA, HII, OMC, IP, MCHP, CINF, NLY, ORI, LEG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Apollo Global Management Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, The Carlyle Group Inc, Polaris Inc, The AES Corp, sells Newell Brands Inc, The Interpublic Group of Inc, Fox Corp, Hanesbrands Inc, Kellogg Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Donoghue Forlines Dividend Fund. As of 2021Q2, Donoghue Forlines Dividend Fund owns 50 stocks with a total value of $47 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apollo Global Management Inc (APO) - 16,770 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. New Position Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) - 3,614 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.32% ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC) - 22,752 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. New Position The Carlyle Group Inc (CG) - 21,835 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. New Position Polaris Inc (PII) - 7,293 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. New Position

Donoghue Forlines Dividend Fund initiated holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.56 and $62.41, with an estimated average price of $55.25. The stock is now traded at around $59.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 16,770 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Donoghue Forlines Dividend Fund initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $39.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 22,752 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Donoghue Forlines Dividend Fund initiated holding in The Carlyle Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.76 and $46.98, with an estimated average price of $42.4. The stock is now traded at around $48.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 21,835 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Donoghue Forlines Dividend Fund initiated holding in Polaris Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.8 and $146.45, with an estimated average price of $135.46. The stock is now traded at around $118.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 7,293 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Donoghue Forlines Dividend Fund initiated holding in The AES Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.44 and $28.63, with an estimated average price of $26.4. The stock is now traded at around $23.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 37,841 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Donoghue Forlines Dividend Fund initiated holding in National Fuel Gas Co. The purchase prices were between $49.66 and $55.18, with an estimated average price of $51.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 18,512 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Donoghue Forlines Dividend Fund sold out a holding in Newell Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $25.99 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $27.56.

Donoghue Forlines Dividend Fund sold out a holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $29.2 and $34.16, with an estimated average price of $31.91.

Donoghue Forlines Dividend Fund sold out a holding in Fox Corp. The sale prices were between $36.11 and $38.83, with an estimated average price of $37.49.

Donoghue Forlines Dividend Fund sold out a holding in Hanesbrands Inc. The sale prices were between $18.26 and $22.37, with an estimated average price of $19.79.

Donoghue Forlines Dividend Fund sold out a holding in Evercore Inc. The sale prices were between $128.03 and $149.4, with an estimated average price of $139.69.

Donoghue Forlines Dividend Fund sold out a holding in Kellogg Co. The sale prices were between $62.06 and $68.21, with an estimated average price of $64.65.

Donoghue Forlines Dividend Fund reduced to a holding in The Chemours Co by 34.22%. The sale prices were between $27.43 and $37.88, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $27.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.75%. Donoghue Forlines Dividend Fund still held 26,231 shares as of 2021-06-30.