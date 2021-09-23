Donoghue Forlines Dividend Fund Buys Apollo Global Management Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, The Carlyle Group Inc, Sells Newell Brands Inc, The Interpublic Group of Inc, Fox Corp

- New Purchases: APO, VIAC, CG, PII, AES, NFG, HSY, KMI, CMCSA, HII, OMC, IP, MCHP, CINF, NLY, ORI, LEG,
- Added Positions: AVGO,
- Reduced Positions: CC, UNH, CVS, GPC, IRM, OMF, IBM, LAZ, SYF, FNF, R, JW.A, CSCO, TROW, MMM, PEP, PFE, DGX, ITW, LUMN, WMB, NXST, ETRN, VIRT, ENR, TXN, ALSN, MCY, ROK, MSM, JNJ, BMY,
- Sold Out: NWL, IPG, FOXA, K, HBI, EVR, DOW, FAF, VZ, AMP, INTC, EMR, NRG, VST, DFS, AM, SPG,
- Apollo Global Management Inc (APO) - 16,770 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) - 3,614 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.32%
- ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC) - 22,752 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. New Position
- The Carlyle Group Inc (CG) - 21,835 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Polaris Inc (PII) - 7,293 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. New Position
Donoghue Forlines Dividend Fund initiated holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.56 and $62.41, with an estimated average price of $55.25. The stock is now traded at around $59.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 16,770 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Donoghue Forlines Dividend Fund initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $39.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 22,752 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: The Carlyle Group Inc (CG)
Donoghue Forlines Dividend Fund initiated holding in The Carlyle Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.76 and $46.98, with an estimated average price of $42.4. The stock is now traded at around $48.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 21,835 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Polaris Inc (PII)
Donoghue Forlines Dividend Fund initiated holding in Polaris Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.8 and $146.45, with an estimated average price of $135.46. The stock is now traded at around $118.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 7,293 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: The AES Corp (AES)
Donoghue Forlines Dividend Fund initiated holding in The AES Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.44 and $28.63, with an estimated average price of $26.4. The stock is now traded at around $23.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 37,841 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: National Fuel Gas Co (NFG)
Donoghue Forlines Dividend Fund initiated holding in National Fuel Gas Co. The purchase prices were between $49.66 and $55.18, with an estimated average price of $51.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 18,512 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Newell Brands Inc (NWL)
Donoghue Forlines Dividend Fund sold out a holding in Newell Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $25.99 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $27.56.Sold Out: The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG)
Donoghue Forlines Dividend Fund sold out a holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $29.2 and $34.16, with an estimated average price of $31.91.Sold Out: Fox Corp (FOXA)
Donoghue Forlines Dividend Fund sold out a holding in Fox Corp. The sale prices were between $36.11 and $38.83, with an estimated average price of $37.49.Sold Out: Hanesbrands Inc (HBI)
Donoghue Forlines Dividend Fund sold out a holding in Hanesbrands Inc. The sale prices were between $18.26 and $22.37, with an estimated average price of $19.79.Sold Out: Evercore Inc (EVR)
Donoghue Forlines Dividend Fund sold out a holding in Evercore Inc. The sale prices were between $128.03 and $149.4, with an estimated average price of $139.69.Sold Out: Kellogg Co (K)
Donoghue Forlines Dividend Fund sold out a holding in Kellogg Co. The sale prices were between $62.06 and $68.21, with an estimated average price of $64.65.Reduced: The Chemours Co (CC)
Donoghue Forlines Dividend Fund reduced to a holding in The Chemours Co by 34.22%. The sale prices were between $27.43 and $37.88, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $27.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.75%. Donoghue Forlines Dividend Fund still held 26,231 shares as of 2021-06-30.
