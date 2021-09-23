Solera National Bancorp Announces 2021 Annual Meeting Results

LAKEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC PINK:SLRK) held its annual shareholder meeting on September 16, 2021. At the meeting, the shareholders elected the seven directors standing for election and ratified the selection of Eide Bailly, as Solera National Bancorp, Inc.'s independent registered public accounting firm for the 2021 fiscal year. Holders of 3,128,723 shares of common stock of the Company were present, in person or by proxy, accounting for 72.8% of the 4,299,953 shares entitled to vote.

The following is a summary of the voting results for each matter presented to our shareholders:

1. The election of seven directors to the Board of Directors of Solera National Bancorp, Inc. for terms expiring at the 2022 annual meeting of shareholders and/or until their successors are duly elected and qualified. The shares were voted for each as follows:

FOR WITHHELD BROKER NON-VOTES TOTAL Drew M. Quagliano 2,775,846 333,735 19,142 3,128,723 Michael D. Quagliano 2,540,791 568,790 19,142 3,128,723 Kreighton Reed 2,808,296 301,285 19,142 3,128,723 Aaron Vosmek 3,019,797 89,784 19,142 3,128,723 Alan D. Weel 2,777,096 332,485 19,142 3,128,723 Scott Wilson 2,777,096 332,485 19,142 3,128,723 Jordan Wright 3,013,223 96,358 19,142 3,128,723

2. The ratification of Eide Bailly as the independent registered public accounting firm for Solera National Bancorp, Inc. for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021. The vote with respect to this proposal was:

FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN BROKER NON-VOTES TOTAL 3,106,961 21,762 - - 3,128,723

Scott Wilson, CEO [email protected]

Kreighton Reed, President [email protected]

