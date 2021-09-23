Donoghue Forlines Tactical Allocation Fund Buys ISHARES TRUST, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, Sells Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

- New Purchases: IUSV, ICLN,
- Added Positions: IEFA,
- Reduced Positions: QUAL, QQQ, PSK, GLDM, IEMG, SHYG, EEMV,
- Sold Out: PAVE, TLT,
These are the top 5 holdings of Donoghue Forlines Tactical Allocation Fund
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 34,556 shares, 20.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.34%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 68,240 shares, 15.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.82%
- iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) - 193,793 shares, 15.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.23%
- SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (PSK) - 134,989 shares, 10.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.49%
- iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 88,667 shares, 10.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.58%
Donoghue Forlines Tactical Allocation Fund initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $68.65 and $73.6, with an estimated average price of $71.67. The stock is now traded at around $71.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.02%. The holding were 40,824 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)
Donoghue Forlines Tactical Allocation Fund initiated holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $20.6 and $24.48, with an estimated average price of $22.75. The stock is now traded at around $22.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.17%. The holding were 79,032 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE)
Donoghue Forlines Tactical Allocation Fund sold out a holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF. The sale prices were between $24.67 and $27.14, with an estimated average price of $25.94.Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Donoghue Forlines Tactical Allocation Fund sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $134.36 and $145.18, with an estimated average price of $138.73.
