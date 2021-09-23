Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Income Fund Buys Invesco Senior Loan ETF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, Sells Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

New Purchases: SRLN, FTSL,

SRLN, FTSL, Added Positions: BKLN, HYLB, SJNK, SHYG, USHY,

BKLN, HYLB, SJNK, SHYG, USHY, Sold Out: SCHO, VGSH, SPTS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco Senior Loan ETF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond, sells Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Income Fund. As of 2021Q2, Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Income Fund owns 7 stocks with a total value of $41 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) - 720,434 shares, 25.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 214.64% SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) - 172,173 shares, 12.56% of the total portfolio. New Position FIRST TR EXCHANGE (FTSL) - 165,149 shares, 12.49% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) - 57,401 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 111.06% Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) - 59,209 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 164.08%

Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Income Fund initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.73 and $45.78, with an estimated average price of $45.3. The stock is now traded at around $45.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.56%. The holding were 172,173 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Income Fund initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The purchase prices were between $47.33 and $47.92, with an estimated average price of $47.63. The stock is now traded at around $48.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.49%. The holding were 165,149 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Income Fund added to a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 214.64%. The purchase prices were between $21.86 and $22.1, with an estimated average price of $21.99. The stock is now traded at around $22.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.15%. The holding were 720,434 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Income Fund added to a holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 164.08%. The purchase prices were between $39.06 and $39.86, with an estimated average price of $39.41. The stock is now traded at around $40.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 59,209 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Income Fund added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond by 111.00%. The purchase prices were between $26.79 and $27.31, with an estimated average price of $27.03. The stock is now traded at around $27.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 86,479 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Income Fund added to a holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 111.06%. The purchase prices were between $40.32 and $41.38, with an estimated average price of $40.78. The stock is now traded at around $41.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 57,401 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Income Fund added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 111.29%. The purchase prices were between $44.72 and $45.56, with an estimated average price of $45.12. The stock is now traded at around $45.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 51,653 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Income Fund sold out a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $51.14 and $51.27, with an estimated average price of $51.22.

Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Income Fund sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $61.36 and $61.55, with an estimated average price of $61.44.

Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Income Fund sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $30.61 and $30.68, with an estimated average price of $30.65.