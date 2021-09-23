Logo
Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Income Fund Buys Invesco Senior Loan ETF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, Sells Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Income Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco Senior Loan ETF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond, sells Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Income Fund. As of 2021Q2, Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Income Fund owns 7 stocks with a total value of $41 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Income Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/donoghue+forlines+risk+managed+income+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Income Fund
  1. Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) - 720,434 shares, 25.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 214.64%
  2. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) - 172,173 shares, 12.56% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. FIRST TR EXCHANGE (FTSL) - 165,149 shares, 12.49% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) - 57,401 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 111.06%
  5. Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) - 59,209 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 164.08%
New Purchase: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)

Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Income Fund initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.73 and $45.78, with an estimated average price of $45.3. The stock is now traded at around $45.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.56%. The holding were 172,173 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FIRST TR EXCHANGE (FTSL)

Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Income Fund initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The purchase prices were between $47.33 and $47.92, with an estimated average price of $47.63. The stock is now traded at around $48.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.49%. The holding were 165,149 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)

Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Income Fund added to a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 214.64%. The purchase prices were between $21.86 and $22.1, with an estimated average price of $21.99. The stock is now traded at around $22.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.15%. The holding were 720,434 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB)

Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Income Fund added to a holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 164.08%. The purchase prices were between $39.06 and $39.86, with an estimated average price of $39.41. The stock is now traded at around $40.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 59,209 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond (SJNK)

Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Income Fund added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond by 111.00%. The purchase prices were between $26.79 and $27.31, with an estimated average price of $27.03. The stock is now traded at around $27.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 86,479 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY)

Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Income Fund added to a holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 111.06%. The purchase prices were between $40.32 and $41.38, with an estimated average price of $40.78. The stock is now traded at around $41.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 57,401 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)

Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Income Fund added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 111.29%. The purchase prices were between $44.72 and $45.56, with an estimated average price of $45.12. The stock is now traded at around $45.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 51,653 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)

Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Income Fund sold out a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $51.14 and $51.27, with an estimated average price of $51.22.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Income Fund sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $61.36 and $61.55, with an estimated average price of $61.44.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS)

Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Income Fund sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $30.61 and $30.68, with an estimated average price of $30.65.



Here is the complete portfolio of Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Income Fund. Also check out:

1. Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Income Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Income Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Income Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Income Fund keeps buying
