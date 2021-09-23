Logo
KVH Provides Global VSAT Connectivity to A.M. Nomikos Vessels and Crew

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

Nova Electronics is managing the rollout of KVH VSAT equipment and services on the vessels

MIDDLETOWN, R.I., Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KVH Industries, Inc., ( KVHI), announced today that leading Greek shipmanager A.M. Nomikos has chosen KVH AgilePlans® to provide VSAT connectivity for crew welfare and vessel operations. The expert technical team at Nova Electronics, KVH’s service partner in Greece, has installed TracPhone® V7-HTS antennas on three Nomikos vessels to date and is expected to continue the rollout of KVH’s AgilePlans service on additional vessels within the fleet in the coming months.

“Crew welfare is very important to our company, and we expect the fast data speeds of the KVH systems and the reliable HTS network will be a great benefit to our seafarers and our shipping operations,” says Yiannis Sofianidis, IT Director for A.M. Nomikos. “The installation of the equipment was smooth and easy.”

“KVH AgilePlans is a terrific choice for Nomikos because it includes everything the vessel operator needs in one monthly fee, meaning the vessels get the most advanced satcom system and network without having a CAPEX outlay,” says Altana Foukala, sales manager for the communications division of Nova Electronics. “KVH understands the commercial maritime industry and its challenges and that’s why the KVH AgilePlans program is so successful.”

The Nomikos vessels have chosen KVH’s TracPhone V7-HTS, a 60 cm Ku-band satellite communications antenna designed to deliver data speeds as fast as 10 Mbps down/3 Mbps up. The V7-HTS is available with a dual-channel configuration enabling simultaneous high-speed and unlimited-use data channels; this feature provides flexibility for crew and operations on the vessel ensuring all bandwidth needs are met. The Nomikos vessels will also use Iridium Certus® as a backup companion solution with the KVH system.

KVH AgilePlans is a Connectivity as a Service (CaaS) subscription-based model offering a comprehensive solution for maritime satellite communications. Without a costly capital outlay, the AgilePlans service eliminates barriers to upgrading to VSAT or switching from a competitor. It includes high-speed connectivity with unlimited email and texting via KVH’s mini-VSAT BroadbandSM HTS network, TracPhone HTS-series hardware, installation in as many as 4,000 ports and locations, cybersecurity protection, NEWSlink™ print and TV news content, KVH OneCare™ maintenance, and no long-term commitment, all for one monthly fee.

KVH’s HTS network utilizes Intelsat’s award-winning FlexMaritime service to deliver global multi-layered coverage, enabling vessels to see multiple HTS and wide beam satellites for maximum availability of broadband service.

Note to Editors: For more information, please visit the KVH AgilePlans website, kvh.com/agileplans. High-resolution images of KVH products are available at the KVH Press Room Image Library, kvh.com/Press-Room/Image-Library.

About A.M. Nomikos
A.M. Nomikos TWMA SA is a leading ship management company based in Athens, Greece, and with offices in London. A.M. Nomikos operates on a global scale and currently manages a fleet of 56 vessels. Founded in 1958, the company has continuously evolved and grown over the past six decades and provides full technical, commercial, and administrative management services.

About KVH Industries, Inc.
KVH Industries, Inc., is a global leader in mobile connectivity and inertial navigation systems, with innovative technology designed to enable a mobile world. A market leader in maritime VSAT, KVH designs, manufactures, and provides connectivity and content services globally. KVH is also a premier manufacturer of high-performance sensors and integrated inertial systems for defense and commercial applications. Founded in 1982, the company is based in Middletown, RI, with research, development, and manufacturing operations in Middletown, RI, and Tinley Park, IL, and more than a dozen offices around the globe.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. For example, forward-looking statements include statements regarding the success of our strategic initiatives; our anticipated revenue and the impact of our future initiatives on revenue; competitive positioning and profitability; expected data speeds over our network and the expected level of coverage availability; and the services to be provided under agreement with Nomikos. The actual results we achieve could differ materially from the statements made in this press release. Factors that might cause these differences include, but are not limited to, the uncertain duration of the adverse impact on our overall revenues of our AgilePlans, under which we recognize no revenues for product sales, either at the time of shipment or over the contract term; delays in the receipt of anticipated AgilePlans service orders; the potential failure of such AgilePlans orders to occur at all and the customer’s ability to cancel AgilePlans at any time; increased costs arising from the HTS network; potential levels of customer demand for data services beyond our current expectations, which could exceed system capabilities in certain regions; and potential unforeseen costs or expenses of providing the products and services included in AgilePlans. These and other factors are discussed in more detail in KVH’s Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on July 30, 2021. Copies are available through its Investor Relations department and website, investors.kvh.com. KVH does not assume any obligation to update its forward-looking statements to reflect new information and developments.

KVH Industries, Inc., has used, registered, or applied to register its trademarks in the U.S.A. and other countries around the world, including but not limited to the following marks: KVH, AgilePlans, TracPhone, mini-VSAT Broadband, NEWSlink, KVH OneCare, TracVision, and SPORTSlink. All other trademarks are the property of their respective companies.

For further information, please contact:
Jill Connors
Sr. Manager, Media & Industry Analyst Relations
KVH Industries, Inc.
Tel: +1 401 851 3824
[email protected]


