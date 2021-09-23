Citi Appointed as Successor Depositary Bank for Banco Santander S.A.'s ADR Programme

Citi, acting through Citibank N.A., has been appointed by Banco Santander S.A. (“Banco Santander”) to act as successor depositary bank for its NYSE listed American Depositary Receipt (“ADR”) programme.

Banco Santander’s American Depositary Shares (“ADS”) trade on the NYSE under the symbol “SAN”. Each ADS represents 1 ordinary share of the company. Banco Santander’s underlying ordinary shares are listed and trade on the Madrid Stock Exchange under the symbol “SAN”.

Banco Santander’s Chief Financial Officer, José Cantera, commented: “At Santander we are always striving to achieve the highest standards in investor engagement and transparency. The US is a critical market for the group, and we look forward to working together with Citi in the coming years as we continue to expand our investor base, maintaining continuity of growth in the US market.”

Commenting on the appointment, Dirk Jones, Global Head of Issuer Services, at Citi said: “We look forward to supporting Banco Santander’s ADR programme and further develop the company’s investor outreach through the expertise of our leading Investor Relations Advisory team and the breadth of our global equity distribution network.”

For more information on Citi’s Depositary Receipt Services, visit www.citi.com%2Fdr.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander (SAN SM, SAN US, BNC LN) is a leading retail and commercial bank, founded in 1857 and headquartered in Spain. It has a meaningful presence in 10 core markets in the Europe, North America and South America regions, and is one of the largest banks in the world by market capitalization. Its purpose is to help people and businesses prosper in a simple, personal and fair way. Santander is building a more responsible bank and has made a number of commitments to support this objective, including raising over €120 billion in green financing between 2019 and 2025, as well as financially empowering more than 10 million people over the same period. At the end of the first half of 2021, Banco Santander had €1.1 trillion in total funds, 150 million customers, of which 24.2 million are loyal and 45.3 million are digital, 10,000 branches and 190,000 employees.

www.santander.com

About Citi

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com%2Fciti | Blog: http%3A%2F%2Fblog.citigroup.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com%2Fciti | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fciti

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210923005357/en/