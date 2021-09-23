Upptec's Claim Contents Valuation App Now Available in Guidewire Marketplace

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Upptec's Claim Contents Valuation App Now Available in Guidewire Marketplace

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

Upptec, a provider of automated claim solutions for all content within home as well as travel insurance, and Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partner, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that Upptec’s new Ready for Guidewire validated add-on is now available to ClaimCenter users in the Guidewire+Marketplace.

Upptec Valuation for adjusters enables automated valuation for damaged goods in a claim. ClaimCenter users can now provide unbiased, quick, and transparent settlements to claimants, improving claimant experience and reducing claim costs. With this technology, adjusters can search Upptec’s product database to find and instantly assess the value of a claimant’s damaged item, determined using prices from local retailers. Using the insurer’s policies and depreciation rules, it automatically calculates the overall compensation for the claimant, reducing compensation variation. Upptec’s integration allows users to seamlessly access this technology through ClaimCenter, reducing cycle time and adjuster manual labor.

With Upptec’s ClaimCenter add-on, insurers can:

  • Seamlessly utilize Upptec’s valuation technology directly within ClaimCenter;
  • Instantly access automatic valuation for damaged items based on the specific local market;
  • Quickly create a summary of the claim, including the resulting compensation using policies specific to the insurer with fraud prevention possibilities;
  • Easily redo valuation using pricing from a different store if necessary.

“Guidewire Marketplace is a great opportunity to fast-track industry transformation through innovative partnership with peer industry leaders,” said Magnus Franck, chief executive officer, Upptec. “We are proud to be a Guidewire European partner and see great benefit in contributing to the ecosystem and enhancing innovation within Guidewire's solutions. We believe this will be a win-win not only for our collaboration with Guidewire, but insurers and the insurance industry as a whole.”

“We congratulate Upptec on the release of its add-on, now available in Guidewire’s Marketplace,” said Neil Betteridge, vice president, Strategy, Guidewire Software. “Obtaining valuations for a claimant’s damaged belongings was formerly a time-consuming process for insurers. Using Upptec’s straight-through processing in ClaimCenter, adjusters can automatically access valuations, reducing the time and money spent on a claim.”

About Upptec

Simplifying Claims Automation – Upptec wants to transform the world’s insurance industry through pioneering tech-innovations by making it simple, fast and effortless doing a digital claim. From the first notice of loss to settlement, we automate. Since the start we have reduced costs, increased efficiencies and driven circularity in our sustainable way-of-thinking for our partners.

For more information, visit upptec.com

About Guidewire PartnerConnect ecosystem and Ready for Guidewire

Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partners provide software, technology, and data solutions as well as insurance support services. Our Solution partners help drive business value and innovation for insurers by developing and delivering integrations, extensions, apps, and other complementary solutions for Guidewire products. All of our Ready for Guidewire partner solutions are validated for security, quality, and compatibility with Guidewire, and can be found on the Guidewire+Marketplace.

For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect, please visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.guidewire.com%2Fpartners.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 400 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter: %40Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.guidewire.com%2Flegal-notices.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210923005078r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210923005078/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment