EVgo Unveils New Fleet Solutions to Support Growing EV Fleet Market

EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO), a first mover in fleet electrification and owner and operator of the nation’s largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) and first powered by 100% renewable electricity, today announced the expansion of EVgo Fleet Charging Solutions with a new suite of services to support fleets as they electrify their vehicles. EVgo, which serves over 300,000 customer accounts today including rideshare, autonomous, delivery, university, and other fleet clients, has developed the EVgo Optima™software package and the EVgold™ service guarantee to make the shift to electric seamless for fleets.

“As EVgo’s fleet customers are experiencing firsthand, electrification is better for both the planet and the bottom line – which is in part why EV sales are booming across the country,” said Cathy Zoi, CEO of EVgo. “In addition to great electric cars, trucks, and vans, there's a crucial component for electrifying fleets that can’t be overlooked: reliable and convenient charging solutions that are part of the game plan from day one. EVgo has been leading the way on charging fleet vehicles, and with our new hardware, software, and service offerings through EVgo Optima and EVgold, we can reach even more fleet operators whether they need L2 or DCFC charging at their depot or away from base."

EVgo Fleet Solutions

EVgo provides a variety of Level 2 and DCFC charging solutions for light, medium, and heavy-duty fleets, designed to meet their unique operational needs, including the ability to leverage a combination of:

Depot Charging Solutions : EVgo offers depot charging solutions with a range of flexible ownership models, from comprehensive turnkey solutions for mission-critical fleet operations to Charging-as-a-Service (ChaaS) offerings.

: EVgo offers depot charging solutions with a range of flexible ownership models, from comprehensive turnkey solutions for mission-critical fleet operations to Charging-as-a-Service (ChaaS) offerings. Dedicated Charger Network : With support from its expert real estate team, EVgo works with fleets to build dedicated turnkey sites away from base to enable charging at locations strategically important to their operations.

: With support from its expert real estate team, EVgo works with fleets to build dedicated turnkey sites away from base to enable charging at locations strategically important to their operations. Public Network: Fleets have access to EVgo’s growing public charging network of over 800 fast charging and 1,200+ Level 2 locations, which bring the reliability of more than 98% uptime and deep coverage in urban core areas.

EVgo’s fleet solutions include a complete solution set of hardware, software, and operations, networking, and maintenance functions and capabilities supporting holistic cost-saving and optimization for fleet operations. This includes EVgo Optima, a “smart”, cloud-based software platform that ensures vehicles are optimally fueled at the lowest possible cost while adhering to facility and electrical grid constraints. As the industry’s most experienced owner-operator of DCFC and L2 charging solutions in the US, EVgo offers fleet customers EVgold, a best-in-class operations and maintenance service offering to maximize uptime, backed by rigorous, co-developed hardware at the EVgo+Innovation+Lab, based on power sharing and power routing architectures to enable simultaneous charging of multiple vehicles intelligently and cost effectively from a single set of charging hardware. The Company’s superior 24/7 customer support further reinforces reliability, safety and interoperability for EV fleets.

Automakers around the globe have announced more than $300 billion of EV investments, with fleet electrification for rideshare, delivery, municipal, autonomous, and other market segments further accelerating the shift to e-mobility. EVgo’s fleet solutions offerings help fleet operators manage the transition from fossil-fuel reliance to electric fleets at the pace that meets each fleet’s business needs, providing tools that allow them to unlock the economic and environmental benefits of electrification.

Backed by over a decade of building and operating the nation’s largest public fast charging network, EVgo is a valued partner to Uber, Lyft, Samsara, Electric Last Mile Solutions, and two leading autonomous vehicle (AV) companies, in addition to providing charging solutions to fleets across delivery, rental, freight and logistics segments. In July 2021, General Motors Company (GM) named+EVgo+a+preferred+provider for its Ultium Charge 360 fleet service.

“Fleet electrification is top of mind for a number of our transportation customers, but the process of adopting EVs can present unique operational challenges,” said Christopher Mozzocchi, Director, Platform Integrations at Samsara. “That's why we're excited to have EVgo as a trusted partner to help customers navigate this transition and meet their sustainability goals. The combination of EVgo’s integrated, networked charging solutions and Samsara’s Connected Operations Cloud helps users optimize their electrification strategy reliably and cost-effectively.”

“Catalyzing an industry transformation as profound as the electrification of fleet transportation requires players across the value chain coming together to offer turnkey solutions,” said Jonathan Ballon, Chief Strategy Officer at Electric Last Mile Solutions. “Electric Last Mile Solutions is the first electric light commercial vehicle manufacturer to be available today, and EVgo’s purpose-built fleet charging solutions create an opportunity for fleet customers to accelerate their electrification journey.”

Learn more about EVgo Fleet Solutions here. Fleet operators can also download EVgo’s guide to navigating and realizing the benefits of fleet electrification here.

About EVgo

EVgo (Nasdaq: EVGO) is the nation’s largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles, and the first to be powered by 100% renewable energy. With more than 800 fast charging locations, EVgo’s owned and operated charging network serves over 68 metropolitan areas across 35 states and more than 300,000 customer accounts. Founded in 2010, EVgo leads the way on transportation electrification, partnering with automakers; fleet and rideshare operators; retail hosts such as hotels, shopping centers, gas stations and parking lot operators; and other stakeholders to deploy advanced charging technology to expand network availability and make it easier for drivers across the U.S. to enjoy the benefits of driving an EV. As a charging technology first mover, EVgo works closely with business and government leaders to accelerate the ubiquitous adoption of EVs by providing a reliable and convenient charging experience close to where drivers live, work and play, whether for a daily commute or a commercial fleet.

