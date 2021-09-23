red violet Announces Advisory Board to Drive Expansion

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Violet, Inc. ( RDVT), a leading analytics and information solutions provider, today announced the formal launch of its “Innovations in Identity” Advisory Board, comprised of industry luminaries and accomplished executives, to provide strategic guidance in support of the company’s expansion in current and new markets.



“As we expand our position as an essential provider of identity solutions due to our innovative technology and differentiated data assets, it is only fitting that we extend our thought leadership through the creation of this advisory board,” said Derek Dubner, CEO of red violet. “With a customer-centric view of the transforming Identity landscape, we are pleased to have assembled trusted advisors from diverse industries to help guide the future of identity as we know it.”

The “Innovations in Identity” Advisory Board includes the following members:

Dan Hesse – Chairman of the Board of Akamai Technologies; Board member of PNC Financial Services; former CEO of Sprint Corporation; former CEO of AT&T Wireless Services and a host of other leadership roles.

Lou Anne Alexander – Chief Product Officer of Early Warning Services (former Group President of Payments); former Senior Vice President at Wells Fargo and other roles in the banking sector.

James Mirfin – Global Head of Digital Identity and Fraud Solutions at Refinitiv (a division of London Stock Exchange Group); former Managing Director at Thomson Reuters; Founding Board Member of FinTech Association of Hong Kong.

Ralph A. Rodriguez – Identity Market Expert; Executive-in-Residence, Summit Partners; Former Research Scientist at Facebook; Board member of Corvium, Neogen Corporation, and Strategic Cyber Ventures; Co-Founder, Confirm.io (sold to Facebook in 2018).

Brian Russell – SVP, Head of Enterprise Platform, Identity Management and Authentication at U.S. Bank; former SVP of Identity Management at Wells Fargo; former Executive Director, Identity Verification Strategy at JPMorgan Chase & Co.; former Advisory Board member, Princeton Identity.



About red violet®

At red violet, we build proprietary technologies and apply analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence. Our technology powers critical solutions, which empower organizations to operate with confidence. Our solutions enable the real-time identification and location of people, businesses, assets and their interrelationships. These solutions are used for purposes including risk mitigation, due diligence, fraud detection and prevention, regulatory compliance, and customer acquisition. Our intelligent platform, CORE™, is purpose-built for the enterprise, yet flexible enough for organizations of all sizes, bringing clarity to massive datasets by transforming data into intelligence. Our solutions are used today to enable frictionless commerce, to ensure safety, and to reduce fraud and the concomitant expense borne by society. For more information, please visit www.redviolet.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipate," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Such forward looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict, are beyond our control and which may cause results to differ materially from expectations, including whether the creation of the advisory board will drive company expansion. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the date of this press release and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in red violet's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed on March 10, 2021, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company's other SEC filings. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

