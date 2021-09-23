electroCore to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

ROCKAWAY, NJ, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (the “Company”), ( ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, today announced that its management team will give a corporate presentation at the Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference.



The Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference will take place from September 27 - 30, 2021. Details for the company’s presentation are as follows:

Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference:

Date: Thursday, September 30, 2021

Time: 8:15 am EDT

Investors can register for the conference HERE.

Following the conference a webcast replay of the presentation will be available on the Investor section of the company’s website, www.electrocore.com .

electroCore will also participate in the upcoming MicroCap Rodeo: Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference. The conference will take place virtually from October 5 - 8, 2021. The company’s management will host one-on-one meetings.

About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine company dedicated to improving patient outcomes through its non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy platform, initially focused on the treatment of multiple conditions in neurology. The company's current indications are the preventive treatment of cluster headache and migraine, the acute treatment of migraine and episodic cluster headache, and paroxysmal hemicrania and hemicrania continua in adults.