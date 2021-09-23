Norse Mythology NFT Series Launch on TSANFT Metaverse and LATOKEN Auction Marketplace

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / Roadman Investments Corp. ( TSXV:LITT, Financial) (the "Company") and investee TSA NFT Marketplace ( "TSANFT") is pleased to announce that it has partnered with LATOKEN Auction Marketplace ("LATOKEN") to launch the Norse Mythology Series of 100 characters, first 5 editions will be planned on auction on September 28st, 2021.

The launch of the newest series of TSANFT Metaverse Norse Mythology celebrates the excitement and the hopes and dreams of collaborating in the new era of NFT, in a beautiful and artistic format. ( Preview available : https://www.teaswap.art/drops)

Norse Mythology NFT Series are curated by TSANFT Metaverse studio and Sodo Production, there are total 100 limited edition issued in 2021.

LATOKEN is a leading digital assets exchange with a mission to make it easy to manage assets and money worldwide. LATOKEN has more than 1.8 million active accounts, with more than 1 million mobile app installs with 4.5 reviews by more than 25,000 users. The LATOKEN L1 blockchain mainnet launch is planned for October, 2021. The new blockchain and DeFi ecosystem will be focused on capital markets and banking use cases as well as network effects of incoming financial institutions entering the market.

TSANFT Marketplace is a new cross-chain marketplace of digital NFT Art built on the Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum network, powered by the DeFi solutions. TSANFT currently has 3 spaces: NFT Marketplace, NFT Incubator and NFT Finance. TSA NFT Finance offers unique features by combining NFTs and DeFi into one and allowing NFT collectors to yield farm and stake.

Luke Montaine, President of Roadman states, "this is a tremendous opportunity for Roadman to expand its NFT exposure. According to ARK Invest, August non-fungible token (NFT) trading volume surged as decentralized marketplace OpenSea crossed a record breaking $3 billion in monthly volume, up more than 12-fold from $248 million during July, its second-best month. This massive growth is showing the hyper growth of this space, and we are very optimistic about the impact this space will have on Roadman in near and long term."

Currently, three NFT categories are driving this explosion in growth:

One-of-One Pieces: unique creations that can span multiple mediums including digital and generative artwork, music, and 3D renderings.

Avatars: one-of-N collections such as CryptoPunks and Bored Ape Yacht Club, which purchasers use to represent their digital personas in social media profile pictures.

In-Game Assets: NFT-based items that purchasers can trade across platforms in play-to-earn games like Axie Infinity, and ARK featured last month.

Despite the staggering growth in trading volume, many investors find the intrinsic value of NFTs difficult to grasp. The launch of a new collection dubbed "Loot" illustrates the challenge. Created by Vine co-founder Dom Hofmann, the project includes 8,000 NFTs, each of which contains a plain-text list of "randomized adventurer gear" but no images, no stats, no rules, no roadmap of any kind. Instead, the community claiming the NFTs will create their own use cases for the NFTs in a build-your-own-adventure game. In little more than a week since its launch, Loot spurred a frenzy of products built around the original text, generating more than $200 million in volume on OpenSea.

In addition to the rise of play-to-earn gaming and the democratization of art, Loot illustrates how NFTs are enabling new forms of social collaboration and community engagement, all centered around digital asset ownership. Already, brands ranging from Budweiser to the US Open are experimenting with this new technology to increase their customer engagement.

About TSANFT Metaverse Park

TSANFT Metaverse Park is partnered with iCashRewards VR Center to develop a digital piece of TSA NFT real estate, a total of 150 pieces ("Asset") and 200,000 lots ("Lot") will be available. It is made up of virtual LAND, limited editions of virtual property, entertainment, various of avatars and more. Each lot or asset is a unique (non-fungible ) token that functions as your entrance to access to TSA Metaverse Studio and Park ( Under Development) where collectors can play and earn ETH .

About Roadman Investments Corp.

Roadman Investments Corp. ("Roadman") is a Canadian Venture Capital, Investment and Advisory Firm that strives to actively drive innovation and accelerate growth for its shareholders. Roadman invests capital into private and public companies that offer excellent growth opportunities focused within the crypto, defi, mining, and medical sectors.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law, including without limitation, completing a transaction with A3Com, other statements relating to the financial and business prospects of the Company, and other matters.

Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions. These statements relate to analyses and other information that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "estimates" or "intends", or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved), and variations of such words, and similar expressions are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statement are necessarily based upon a number of factors that, if untrue, could cause the actual results, performances or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performances or achievements express or implied by such statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals, anticipated costs and the ability to achieve goals, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. While such estimates and assumptions are considered reasonable by the management of the Company, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and regulatory uncertainties and risks.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, the loss of key directors, employees, advisors or consultants, increase in costs, litigation, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations and fees charged by service providers. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

