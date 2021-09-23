REPAY Announces Strategic Partnership with Veem

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

REPAY Announces Strategic Partnership with Veem

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

Repay+Holdings+Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) (“REPAY”), a leading provider of vertically integrated payment solutions, today announced it has entered into a commercial partnership agreement with Veem to expand each party’s B2B payment capabilities. With the agreement, REPAY will expand its ability to deliver cross-border payment options, and Veem will broaden its capabilities by leveraging REPAY’s core B2B virtual card and acquiring technology.

In addition to the commercial relationship between REPAY and Veem, REPAY has made a minority equity investment in Veem to provide additional support for Veem’s go-forward growth. The investment was financed with cash on hand and pro forma net leverage is expected to remain at the current level of approximately 2.8x.

“This mutually beneficial commercial agreement and investment strengthens our relationship with a strategic and long term B2B partner,” said Darin Horrocks, EVP of REPAY’s B2B business. “We are excited to partner with the Veem team to offer our clients a more robust B2B offering, with the help of Veem’s cross-border technology. This should help us unlock more of the massive global B2B payments market, which is estimated at approximately $125 trillion today and anticipated to grow to $200 trillion over the next decade. Additionally, REPAY will enhance Veem’s offering by providing Veem customers with access to REPAY’s issuing technology and virtual payment capabilities. With our companies now strategically aligned, we expect this to be the beginning of a long and successful partnership.”

“This partnership with REPAY will empower business users to conduct globalized business transactions with ease and convenience,” said Bimal Shah, Head of Corporate Development for Veem. “Merchants today demand fast, reliable and secure payments. To meet these needs, we’re excited to join forces and give REPAY users access to our digital payment offerings. The digital payments revolution is in full swing and we are thrilled to complement our existing transnational technology products with REPAY.”

For more information, please visit www.repay.com and www.veem.com.

About Veem

Founded in 2014, Veem is an accounts receivable (“AR”) and accounts payable (“AP”) automation provider serving small and medium-sized businesses (“SMBs”). Veem offers a wide variety of services, including invoice automation, reconciliation, approvals, and B2B payments, enabling its customers to seamlessly make and receive payments both domestically and cross-border. Veem’s client base includes over 300k customers located in 110+ countries. In addition to REPAY, Veem is supported by an impressive list of financial and strategic equity investors, including but not limited to, Kleiner Perkins, Google Ventures, and Truist Ventures.

About REPAY

REPAY provides integrated payment processing solutions to verticals that have specific transaction processing needs. REPAY's proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces the complexity of electronic payments for merchants, while enhancing the overall experience for consumers and businesses.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about REPAY’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions with respect future operations, products and services. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, anticipated benefits from the Veem strategic partnership. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of REPAY’s management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond REPAY’s control, including, without limitation, the factors described in REPAY’s reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements.

All information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof in the case of information about REPAY or the date of such information in the case of information from persons other than REPAY, and we disclaim any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication. Forecasts and estimates regarding REPAY’s industry and end markets are based on sources it believes to be reliable, however there can be no assurance these forecasts and estimates will prove accurate in whole or in part.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210923005120r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210923005120/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment