PAR Technology Announces 2021 Summer Release for the Punchh® Loyalty, Offers, and Customer Engagement Platform

ParTech%2C+Inc.+%28PAR%29%2C+a+global+restaurant+technology+company+and+provider+of+a+unified+commerce+cloud+platform+for+enterprise+restaurants%2C+today+announced the Summer 2021 Product and Innovation Release for its loyalty, offers and engagement platform, Punchh. Punchh provides loyalty solutions for over 200 global enterprise brands, helping turn anonymous buyers into brand superfans through 1:1 personalization and data-driven, omnichannel engagement. The Summer 2021 release includes a continued focus on analytics, marketing automation and consumer experience enhancements, as well as expanded integrations and partnerships.

Even as consumers make their steady return to in-person dining, they will continue to expect a wide variety of digital and mobile solutions at their disposal to provide a personalized and frictionless experience. New technologies that became imperative at the height of the pandemic will see even greater adoption now that consumers are accustomed to the added safety and convenience these new capabilities offer.

The Summer 2021 Release features the addition of Punchh+Pickup to the Punchh platform. Punchh Pickup is a native, loyalty-integrated pickup solution that creates a frictionless, end-to-end pickup experience for both customers and employees. It allows operators to view and manage all pickup orders from a customizable web-based console, providing real-time location and arrival estimates that enable clear, automated communications with customers through a personalized mobile and web experience.

In a continued commitment to give Punchh users even more sophisticated analytics solutions to track the success of their marketing campaigns, the release also features enhancements to the platform’s new Campaign Performance Page, previously launched in the Spring+2021+Release. New capabilities include an at-a-glance, simplified view of additional key metrics, such as average order value, email engagement analytics, open and conversion rates, and more. The redesigned page also offers a time series graph to show trend lines by segment (pre, during, and post campaigns), and even faster page speeds for a better user experience.

In an ongoing effort to help clients deliver a world-class mobile experience that engagement, PAR is also pleased to introduce new Mobile Experience packages that allow Punchh users to update their mobile apps in a regular cadence so that they can quickly add new features as they need them to drive higher engagement and loyalty spend. One such feature is a newly launched deal scheduler that provides marketers with the ability to schedule direct-to-guest offers available for specified users as part of an increasingly personalized in-app experience.

Lastly, to assist brands in building an increasingly integrated loyalty ecosystem, the Summer 2021 Release brings several new integrations to the company’s growing partner network. New integration partners include GRUBBRR, a premier self-ordering provider, Tattle, an industry-leading customer feedback platform, Yext, a modern, AI-powered answers platform, and SMS marketing leader Attentive, to provide personalized text message marketing that leverages key loyalty insights.

“As we continue to innovate and stay ahead of evolving consumer expectations, we remain focused on key innovation priorities that deliver the most value, impact and competitive differentiation to our customers,” said Shyam Rao, Co-founder and CEO, Punchh Inc. “The Summer 2021 Release is a reflection of our commitment to create faster, frictionless experiences for both marketers and end-users while growing our network of partners to include new integrations that offer an even greater line of sight into the data needed to deliver 1:1 engagement between consumers and the 200+ brands we serve.”

About Punchh

Punchh is a leading loyalty, offers, and engagement platform for restaurants, groceries, retailers, and convenience stores. For over a decade, Punchh has helped the world’s favorite brands create data-driven, modern loyalty experiences that empower physical retailers to turn anonymous buyers into brand superfans. Punchh solutions build meaningful relationships and dramatically increase customer lifetime value through AI-driven, one-to-one marketing campaigns and offers. Over 200 global enterprises in 20 countries, including Yum! Brands (NYSE: YUM), Denny’s (NASDAQ: DENN), TGI Friday’s, and Casey’s (NASDAQ: CASY), rely on Punchh to drive revenue through cutting-edge customer loyalty programs.

About PAR Technology

For more than 40 years, PAR’s (NYSE Symbol: PAR) cutting-edge products and services have helped bold and passionate restaurant brands build lasting guest relationships. We are the partner enterprise restaurants rely on when they need to serve amazing moments from open to close, during the most hectic rush hours, and when the world forces them to adapt and overcome. More than 100,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries use PAR’s restaurant hardware, software, drive-thru, and back-office solutions. With the recent acquisition of Punchh Inc., leading SaaS based customer loyalty and engagement solutions provider, PAR has become a Unified Commerce Cloud Platform for Enterprise Restaurants. To learn more, visit www.partech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210923005303/en/