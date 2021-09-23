Logo
Flux Power Announces its Fourth Quarter (Q4'21) and Fiscal Year (FY'21) Financial Results & Company Update Call Scheduled for Monday, September 27, 2021, 4:30 PM ET

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (Flux+Power) (Nasdaq: FLUX), a developer of advanced lithium-ion+battery+packs for commercial and industrial equipment, reported financial results for its fourth quarter (Q4’21) and fiscal year (FY‘21) ended June 30, 2021. Flux Power will host a conference call with CEO Ron Dutt & CFO Chuck Scheiwe on Monday, September 27that 4:30 PM Eastern Time to discuss its financial results and provide a company update.

Investors and analysts interested in joining the call are invited to dial (833) 428-8374 or (270) 240-0543 for international callers. The conference ID is 2394202. A recording of the conference call will be uploaded to the Flux Power website once it is available.

About Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (www.fluxpower.com)

Flux Power designs, develops, manufactures, and sells advanced lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, and other industrial equipment including airport ground support equipment (GSE), solar energy storage, and other commercial applications. Our “LiFT Pack” battery packs, including our proprietary battery management system (BMS) and telemetry, provide our customers with a better performing, lower cost of ownership, and more environmentally friendly alternative, in many instances, to traditional lead acid and propane-based solutions.

Flux, Flux Power, and associated logos are trademarks of Flux Power Holdings, Inc. All other third-party brands, products, trademarks, or registered marks are the property of and used to identify the products or services of their respective owners.

Follow us at:

Blog: Flux Power Blog
News: Flux Power News
Twitter: @FLUXpwr
LinkedIn: Flux Power

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210923005440r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210923005440/en/

