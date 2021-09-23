EARGO INVESTIGATION: Block & Leviton Investigates Eargo, Inc. For Potential Securities Law Violations; Investors Who Have Lost Money Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

BOSTON, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton is investigating Eargo, Inc. ( EAR) for potential securities law violations. Investors who have lost money in their Eargo investment should contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://www.blockleviton.com/cases/ear.



What is this all about?

After the markets closed on September 22, 2021, Eargo disclosed that it is the target of a criminal investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) related to insurance reimbursement claims the Company has submitted on behalf of its customers covered by federal employee health plans. In light of this information, Eargo also announced it is withdrawing its financial guidance for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021.

On this news shares of Eargo stock fell over 50% in after-market hours trading.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased Eargo stock and has lost money as a result of this news may be eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What is Block & Leviton doing?

Block & Leviton is investigating whether the Company committed securities law violations and may file an action to attempt to recover losses on behalf of investors who have lost money.

What should you do next?

If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

Why should you contact Block & Leviton?

Block & Leviton is a law firm that actually litigates cases. We are dedicated to obtaining significant recoveries on behalf of defrauded investors through active litigation in the federal courts across the country.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

